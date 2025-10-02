A Nigerian lady showed how her brother’s new bride swept the entire family compound as part of their marriage rites

She mentioned the significance of the action and her tribe, while sharing what would happen if the bride refused

The video went viral on TikTok, sparking reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts on the practice

A Nigerian lady showed a traditional rite her brother's wife engaged in on her wedding day.

She showed how the new bride was made to sweep the husband's family compound as part of the marital rites.

In a TikTok video by @faithygab1, the new bride was seen sweeping the compound alongside some family members.

The video was captioned:

"My brother's wife sweeping our family compound as part of our traditional marriage rite in urhobo. Note: This is done only if the bride is escorted."

Watch the viral video below:

Reactions trail Urhobo bride's marital rites

Mr Charlie said:

"What if the family no get family compound? Bride go sweep the rented apartment."

@Vivis collection said:

"I did it in my husband compound but my mother in law and m sisters in love we all did it together it was fun."

Successfulbliss58 backup said:

"Nai make my husband no gree make them escorrt me . We pay d money."

@September 5th said:

"If na me b the wife na so I go Dey sweep oo because the first day nobody complain."

@Wilma Kendra said:

"Pls don’t use the word “escorted “ for humans that word is for corpse (the dead) use see off, or accompany. You can search dear escortt only Corpse when it’s police escorrt it means protection not in usual case. You can’t say I went to escortt a friend."

@Officialvink said:

"Someone can not marry in peace again, ontop of little accept I manage accept una son una wan finish person with work. I refuse."

@Demoney queen said:

"We do it in Edo state I’m from Etsako county fugar."

@Cake and treats dynasty said:

"I did it too, it was fun, I was sprayed by everyone in that community."

@Praise_Abel said:

"Proudly urhobo but still finds it difficult to settle with one of our lovely queens. Much love from here."

