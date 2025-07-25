A Catholic faithful has said she can't tie the knot with someone who is outside the Catholic Church

A Catholic lady, known on TikTok as @liascottage_, has declared that she can't marry a man who is a non-Catholic.

She said that there are 24 rites in the Catholic church, and believes true love will find her in one of them.

She urged Catholic ladies not to be deceived, saying they should reject any sort of love that would separate them from the Holy Eucharist. In her words on TikTok:

"Don’t let anyone tell you “don’t loose a good man because he is not catholic” baby girl, their are 24 rites of the Catholic Church. Their are sweet, compassionate, kindhearted, generous catholic men within those rites.

"If true love doesn’t find you in Roman Catholic, it would find you in Maronite Catholic or Byzantine catholic. As a catholic Lady, you have options. Reject any sort of “Love” that would separate you from the Holy Eucharist."

Some rites of the Catholic church are Western Rite, Liturgical Rite, Major Sees, Minor Sees, GCatholic reports.

Catholic member's marriage statement sparked reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Catholic lady's post below:

Igwe‘s First Wife🫅 said:

"Where does in the state in the Bible or the Vatican II council that you must marry a catholic?? Must everything be about religion??"

Samantha Virgen Inur said:

"Never settle for someone outside of your religion. Marriage is already something you have to work through and make some compromises, religion can't be one of them."

Chi-som said:

"Marrying a non Catholic is affecting me."

Justin said:

"Yup. There are women who won't marry outside the orthodox church too. some won't outside the coptic orthodox. are you saying you can marry other catholic rites outside the roman catholic?"

Bookish Kitchen 📚 said:

"My husband never pressured me to become catholic… it was God first. Here we are and I have found deep faith in the church and I feel the peace of home. God doesn’t always send us what we want but the partner we need. I pray you find a man of deep faith!"

Lady speaks about Catholic mother

The lady in another TikTok video showed how her mother's life as a dedicated Catholic gave her much pride.

She said that the mother received the "Sacrament of the unction" twice. While ill, the woman also got communion on her sickbed.

The daughter spoke more of her:

"My mother's life inspired me so much and even more, her death was such a Holy death. she fought so much to stay with me and even when she could no longer go on she made sure she died without making me feel bad about anything. I'm so proud to call her my Mother, My Role Model and my Mentor. i can only pray that when my time comes, it would be a Holy death too."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had given her testimony in Pastor Jerry Eze's church after a priest abandoned his priesthood and married her.

Married Catholic priest justifies his action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a married Catholic priest had shared why he can have a wife and children.

The reverend father explained that he was within the Apostolic succession that could be traced to the bishopric of Peter. His statement partly read:

"I'm a fully ordained Catholic Priest and I'm married with children. However, I'm not Roman Catholic but I am within the Apostolic succession traced up the bishopric to Peter too. We celebrate the Holy Communion too but hold the Eucharistic doctrinal ideology of Consubstantiation rather than transubstantiation..."

Joseph Omotayo, the HOD of the Human Interest Desk, contributed to this report, adding the lady's tribute to her Catholic mum and how she died peacefully.

