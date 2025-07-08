A Nigerian man, Sam Odeg, publicly apologised for not serving food to all guests at his wedding

He explained the reasons food didn’t reach everyone, even though he and his bride didn't eat that day

Odeg acknowledged complaints from guests, many of whom mocked the couple, and forgave them for not understanding their struggles

A Nigerian man named Sam Odeg opened up on why some guests were not served food at his wedding.

He apologised to the affected guests as he planned to celebrate the second anniversary of his marriage.

Two Years After Wedding, Groom Apologises to Guests Who Didn't Eat at Ceremony, Explains Why

On his Facebook page, he shared pictures from the wedding and stated that even he and his bride did not eat on that day.

He also added that the reason food didn't get to everybody was because he was having money issues.

His Facebook post read:

“As our marriage clocks 2 years in 2 days, I am tendering a public apology to everyone who came for our wedding and wasn't given any food. Please, forgive us. Do not take it personally.

“We got your complaints that time. We heard about your displeasure. Well, though some people who weren't aware of our struggles then mocked us. They laughed at us. They teased us. They discussed it with their friends. "Imagine. We didn't even eat at their so called wedding." They mocked.

“We heard it all. And genuinely, we forgave you already because we understood that you didn't know what we were struggling with. You didn't know that we did everything within our means without borrowing from anyone. The truth is, we didn't starve you intentionally. Do you know that even my wife and I didn't taste the food that was cooked that very day?

“Honestly, we had it in my mind to feed everyone to their satisfaction because you all travelled long distances to come celebrate with us but I had a money problem that year. Na money cause am. No vex inula.

“So if you are still angry with us, kindly find a place in your heart and forgive us. One day, few years from now, we will have our dream wedding. And we assure you that we will definitely send you an invite to come and share in our joy again.

“This time around, in the Name of our LORD JESUS, it will be a 'Serve yourself' affair. God bless thee for your understanding. Having forgiven us, keep wishing us well. We will be two years on 10th July.”

Two Years After Wedding, Groom Apologises to Guests Who Didn’t Eat at Ceremony, Explains Why

Reactions trail man's apology over wedding food

Joy Daniel said:

“May God continue to bless the union.”

Cal Me Keli said:

“Happy marriage anniversary to you both may God continue to bless you please in riches and glory amen. Happy marriage anniversary once more.”

Prince Samuel Olu said:

“Happy anniversary.”

