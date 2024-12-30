A bride made the news after a video of her wedding day was posted online and netizens shared their takes on it

The bride dressed up in a glamorous wedding gown and applied beautiful makeup on her face, however, her church was not comfortable with her makeup

In a video shared on X, the church asked the bride to clean her makeup and she had to get the support of other ladies to do it

A bride got social media users talking after she was seen cleaning off her makeup on her wedding day. According to reports which trended online, the bride's church gave her the instruction.

Bride cleans her wedding makeup before entering church. Image credit: @Teeniiola

Source: Twitter

The bride had to sit outside the church as a lady took off her artificial eyelashes and another lady wiped off her makeup carefully. She rocked an elegant dress for her wedding which covered every sensitive parts of her body, and her church had no issues with it.

Some netizens stated that the bride should have known the rules of her church before wearing the makeup and getting embarrassed by it.

In the video shared by @Teeniiola on X, others criticised the church for its law which did not favour the bride.

Watch the bride's video below:

Reactions as bride removes makeup in church

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as the bride removes her makeup in church below:

@Olaferanmijulo:

"Them no read church manual for wedding ni (laughs)."

@amourab:

"When are we going to understand that religion in Africa is a scam? People just interpret the religion books anyhow they want. Wait until that pastor daughter is about to marry, and then you will start seeing exceptions can be made."

@TheForeigner_01:

"The husband might not recognise her."

@Firsatina:

"She didn't know their standards before applying the plaster sand. Such a hypocrite, what do you want now?"

@applegatehycent:

"Who noticed as they are removing the makeup, she dey look more finer than when she was on make up."

@Gracefulglimmer:

"Na Deeper Life church."

@Tooshugary4U:

"Of which gain pls, I will switch to the nearby church Asa."

Church forces bride to clean her makeup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady getting married was forced to clean her makeup so as to align with the standard of the officiating pastor.

The pastor had insisted that makeup was not allowed for the bride, but she was already wearing it.

The pastor also said jewellery was not allowed, and the bride's friends helped her remove the beautiful makeup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng