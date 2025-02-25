Former secondary school classmates of a bride defied the downpour to rejoice with her on the occasion of her traditional wedding

The well-dressed ladies were captured dancing happily under the rain and one of them shed light on some old secondary school memories

While many people commended the ladies' display, some others pointed out things they observed

Despite the rain, a Warri bride's former secondary school classmates, who were her bridesmaids, encouraged her at traditional wedding.

The bridesmaids ignored the rain and danced with great energy.

The bride's former classmates danced excitedly under the rain at her wedding. Photo Credit: @erebi_debywise

Ex-classmate recall fond memories

One of the bridesmaids, a lawyer, captured their dance showcase at their friend's wedding and revealed that they all grew up in Warri and played under the rain while growing up.

The barrister expressed delight that they defied the rain.

"We showed the rain that there is a difference btw crase and madness,' she wrote.

The lawyer posted a short clip on TikTok showing how she and other ex-classmates danced under the rain.

The ladies' action melted hearts. Replying some netizens in the comment section, the lawyer said they and the bride were a gang in secondary school.

"...In secondary school we were gang! One time they suspended all of us from school."

The bride's former classmates defied the rain at her wedding. Photo Credit: @erebi_debywise

The lawyer added that the bride brought food for some of them who had nothing back in secondary school. In her words:

"...For secondary school the bride dey bring food for all of us wen nor get food."

People gush over the wedding moment

Beauty_allure said:

"The fact I was able to recognize you even tho you were my far senior in secondary school then is crazy!!! I Dey shock myself sometimes."

Ahmie💕 said:

"I love how you guys cheered her up and for you guys to even dance in the rain 😩😩😩Una too try ahbegggg."

sarafinaubi said:

"I’m sorry I can’t do this…. After the rain I fall sick what will happen? Dam.n tired of going out for people please."

INCREDIBLE🦚BLACKGOLD🦋S2BF said:

"You see what y’all did really encouraged the bride not to cry o instead and that’s how it should be. Congratulations to her."

nuzzyluv said:

"Omoh this is not just friendship this is cult geng🥰 ride or die partnership."

Adeniyi Christabel said:

"Please the makeup artist should be applauded coz under the rain your makeup didn’t spoil."

BarbieHairs said:

"To all the bridesmaids 😍. God raise people that would celebrate you genuinely."

