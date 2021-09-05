A couple defied the downpour at their traditional wedding occasion in Arepo, Ogun state to showcase their dance skills

In the viral video, the couple who were already with their bridesmaids were surprisingly joined on the dance floor by guests

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as while some persons faulted the couple's action, others thought it was lovely

A newly wedded couple showcased that nothing was going to stop dull their moment as they danced in the rain at their traditional wedding occasion.

With only an umbrella, the couple danced in company of their bridesmaids.

The couple danced in the rain against all odds Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In the short video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, guests perhaps moved by the couple's resolve or out of sheer joy also joined in the rain dance.

The incident reportedly happened in Arepo, Ogun state.

It was observed that no cash was sprayed, a ritual that usually characterizes Nigerian weddings.

Some guests and bridesmaids who couldn't defy the rain stayed in the tent back in the tent.

Watch the video below:

Many Nigerians thought the couple should have rented a hall

Some social media users thought this could have been avoided if the couple had got a hall.

@colnight remarked:

"If you’re not using hall , do your wedding during dry season !"

@jem_kiddieswish opined:

"Are you sure they are not Corp membersunder the sun or in the rain"

@wezzy_browny commented:

"If don dance for occasion under rain then u go fit relate e d sweet en"

@king.baqi wrote:

"Under the sun or in the rain, with dedication and restlessness."

@allezamani said:

"And the continued? They’re definitely Marlian."

Bride dances in the rain at her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had showcased amazing moves as she danced in the rain at her wedding.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it was drizzling already but the wife was undeterred as she showed the guests how talented she is on the dance floor.

Her bridal train could be seen cheering her on as the dance went on.

The weather, however, made good its threat as a downpour disrupted the wedding party, sending everyone away.

