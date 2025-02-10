A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show people the food she received at her former boyfriend's wedding

The lady's reaction suggested that she did not expect to be served such a meal and was in stitches

Mixed reactions trailed the meal as some internet users found it hilarious, while others shaded the couple

A Nigerian lady, @ellasfacials_1, was amused because of the kind of food she was served at her former boyfriend's traditional wedding.

The lady had graced the occasion and filmed the marriage proceedings.

The lady attended her ex-boyfriend's traditional wedding and was served food. Photo Credit: @ellasfacials_1

Source: TikTok

In a now-viral post on TikTok, the lady videoed the boiled plantain food she was given and trolled her ex.

She thanked God she left him earlier. In her words:

"Thank God say i quick leave ham oo."

Some internet users joined her in laughing at her ex, while others took a swipe at the groom over the look of the wedding venue.

Watch her video below:

Lady's ex's wedding clip generates buzz

ScilliaKulture said:

"Team God barb me this style, una no go like barb this style?"

Blessing💕💕💕 said:

"Garden egg sauce and plantain with eshi azubike 😂😂nice one."

leewong940 said:

"Congratulations to them, may God bless their home richly and abundantly."

officialnatasha02 said:

"Was the plantain and head of fish necessary."

M Vee 🎯🌈💐 said:

"Where the people when Dey tap blessing I never see anyone for comment section."

Onomecare said:

"They don do am commot they no dey carry first for wedding manage the panla fish😂, wife go chop for house."

💔No Feelings 💔 said:

"My own do introduction yesterday i deh prepare for her traditional marriage i go show."

C🥰h🥰i😍o🥰m😋a😘 said:

"That’s why everyone shouldn’t mount canopy to do wedding just pay bride price and go home."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had attended the traditional marriage of a man who left her for someone else.

Lady attends ex's wedding party uninvited

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had lamented online after her ex-boyfriend's wedding party without being invited.

The lady who wasn't pleased with the kind of food she was served took a swipe at her ex-boyfriend. She displayed the jollof rice and small meat she was served at the occasion and blasted his friends for not advising him well.

She thanked God that she had not married him and hoped God would continue to punish him. The lady further criticised his wedding outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng