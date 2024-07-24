Things did not turn out as expected for a Nigerian lady who went to her ex-boyfriend's wedding party

The displeased lady criticised her ex on social media and showed the meal she was given at the occasion

She rubbished his outfit for his wedding, talked down on the kind of meal she was served and prayed God punished him

A Nigerian lady, @alfred.ella, has shared her experience after she attended her ex-boyfriend's wedding party.

@alfred.ella was particular about the kind of food she was served and blasted her ex-boyfriend for it.

She had attended the wedding party uninvited. Photo Credit: @alfred.ella

In a TikTok video, @alfred.ella displayed the jollof rice and small meat she got and tackled his friends for not properly advising him.

"His evil friends couldn't even advise him to opt for buns and coke," she wrote.

She rubbished her ex's wedding outfit

She thanked God that she had not married him and hoped God would continue to punish him. @alfred.ella also criticised his wedding outfit.

"To think that he wore a coat instead of a suit to his wedding," her TikTok clip was captioned.

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's video

emmanuellaa001 said:

"Knorr cube big pass am sef."

🥀Adunni—-Baby😘🌹💘 said:

"Eat have quick e go full your mount no worry."

Abioye Funmilayo599 said:

"Nah Dot dem put on top of the rice."

Mmesoma Linda said:

"Calm down, you have escaped."

Maxwell afoma said:

"With this your satin outfit, I'm ready to be your slave forever."

Pretty_ayoola20 said:

"U check person wey dey near u food 😂make e no be say e do u strong thing 😒u sef manage am."

Sexy_Lilbaby said:

"Wetin Dey do you na you no go appreciate?"

Classy Emmy said:

"At least he is married. I pray you find love again."

Source: Legit.ng