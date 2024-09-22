A Nigerian lady showed up at the traditional wedding of her ex and a video showed her dancing at the event

The lady said the man was supposed to marry her but he dumped her and married another woman

She appeared to have taken the heartbreak in good faith as she showed up at the wedding dancing happily

A Nigerian lady is generating reactions online after she attended her ex's traditional wedding.

The lady said the man got married to another woman instead of her.

The lady attended the wedding of her ex. Photo credit: TikTok/@officialpromiseessien.

She said the wedding she attended was supposed to be between her and the man.

Instead, she showed up to support the man as he wedded another lady.

In a TikTok video posted by @officialpromiseesien, the lady was spotted at the wedding as she danced as if she was not sad.

She captioned the video:

"Today was supposed to be our traditional marriage. But you married another woman. Yes, I turned up for you."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady attends her ex's wedding

@alviana said:

"No matter how hard you try to act as though it’s nothing Omo once you're left all alone you're definitely gonna feel it. Except you never loved the person."

@Slimbullet said:

"Same here, honey. I'm attending my ex's wedding today, and I'm happy for him. I can't wait to go so I can dance and fall the cake by mistake."

@HairsbyEva said:

"Mine collected money for a whole year and added money to go and marry another woman, but God settled me with the most amazing man on earth. God will settle u in a big way sis."

@Nexa007 said:

"Another person living the dream you promised each other.....it hurts but life goes on."

Man dumps his girlfriend

A heartbroken Nigerian lady has been seen in a video mourning the sudden end of her relationship.

In the trending video, it was revealed that the lady had been in a relationship with her boyfriend for three years.

According to the video, the lady got a sudden phone call from her boyfriend, apparently informing her of the collapse of their relationship.

