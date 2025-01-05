A young Nigerian lady graced a wedding and was blown away to see that only bikes were parked at the venue

She said to see a car at the venue was by connection and mentioned the location where the wedding was held

Mixed reactions trailed her post as people gave reasons for the guests' decision to show up with bikes

A Nigerian lady, @the_girl_precious1, was stunned to find only bikes at the venue of a wedding she attended.

Taking to TikTok, she videoed the environment of the wedding, showcasing the numerous bikes guests parked.

There was no car parked at the wedding venue. Photo Credit: @the_girl_precious1

Source: TikTok

@the_girl_precious1 marvelled that it would take a connection for one to find a car at the wedding venue.

"No car in sight, to see motor come be like say na by connection," she wrote.

She said the wedding was held at Nnewi, a commercial and industrial city in Anambra State.

Some people explained why the guests came with bikes.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail bikes at Nnewi wedding

Dokarr Doks said:

"Nne lemme be honest, you see the owners of these bikes, I’m 80% sure they have thriving businesses and big houses both in Nnewi and other parts of Nigeria. I lived in Oba briefly and visited Nnewi, omo."

joshuaadichie said:

"Na billionaires park those bike you they see so oohh hummm don't play with Nnewi men's."

Lolo Chukz said:

"Dey play, u see those motorcycle u re seeing, na from shop they came to that wedding venue. motorcycle is mainly for business in Nnewi. Most of those motorcycle owners have car."

patrickejike2 said:

"It means everyone that attended the wedding have means of going back."

joychukwu said:

"My dear even here in Enugu Nsukka the same thing, that is hw we behave wen we go to village but does mean that we don't have a car."

Dinma Bae❤️🌹 said:

"This one small 😂be like people no too come the wedding 😒nnewi and bike Dey like 5and 6."

Asa_young1 said:

"Am from Nnewi, anytime there is an occasion its always bike they carry. Their cars are all at home."

Chukwuka Emmanuel said:

"And almost all of them are millionaires if not billionaire."

Eggyork said:

"The rich ones there value bike more than Benz once they are in d village, they will later travel back to d city with their expensive cars, i hav been there cos i hav friends der."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady with a fine shape had stolen the show at a wedding with her infectious dance moves.

Couple arrive wedding on bikes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had entered their wedding venue on bikes.

In a viral video posted on TikTok, the groom was ridden into the wedding venue by a biker. He was followed by his bride, who was brought in on another bike.

Guests cheered for the couple while some recorded the rare entrance style with their phones. According to @notinternational_, the groom is a biker. Internet users commented on the couple's wedding entrance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng