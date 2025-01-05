Wedding Guest in Disbelief as She Finds only Bikes at Venue, With No Car in Sight, Mentions Location
- A young Nigerian lady graced a wedding and was blown away to see that only bikes were parked at the venue
- She said to see a car at the venue was by connection and mentioned the location where the wedding was held
- Mixed reactions trailed her post as people gave reasons for the guests' decision to show up with bikes
A Nigerian lady, @the_girl_precious1, was stunned to find only bikes at the venue of a wedding she attended.
Taking to TikTok, she videoed the environment of the wedding, showcasing the numerous bikes guests parked.
@the_girl_precious1 marvelled that it would take a connection for one to find a car at the wedding venue.
"No car in sight, to see motor come be like say na by connection," she wrote.
She said the wedding was held at Nnewi, a commercial and industrial city in Anambra State.
Some people explained why the guests came with bikes.
Watch her video below:
Reactions trail bikes at Nnewi wedding
Dokarr Doks said:
"Nne lemme be honest, you see the owners of these bikes, I’m 80% sure they have thriving businesses and big houses both in Nnewi and other parts of Nigeria. I lived in Oba briefly and visited Nnewi, omo."
joshuaadichie said:
"Na billionaires park those bike you they see so oohh hummm don't play with Nnewi men's."
Lolo Chukz said:
"Dey play, u see those motorcycle u re seeing, na from shop they came to that wedding venue. motorcycle is mainly for business in Nnewi. Most of those motorcycle owners have car."
patrickejike2 said:
"It means everyone that attended the wedding have means of going back."
joychukwu said:
"My dear even here in Enugu Nsukka the same thing, that is hw we behave wen we go to village but does mean that we don't have a car."
Dinma Bae❤️🌹 said:
"This one small 😂be like people no too come the wedding 😒nnewi and bike Dey like 5and 6."
Asa_young1 said:
"Am from Nnewi, anytime there is an occasion its always bike they carry. Their cars are all at home."
Chukwuka Emmanuel said:
"And almost all of them are millionaires if not billionaire."
Eggyork said:
"The rich ones there value bike more than Benz once they are in d village, they will later travel back to d city with their expensive cars, i hav been there cos i hav friends der."
