A creative couple caused a commotion at their wedding owing to the manner in which they appeared

Using two bikes, the couple were ridden into the venue by bikers amid surprise and admiration from guests

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some netizens shared what they would have done if in the bride's position

A video has captured how a couple arrived at their wedding on two bikes.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @notinternational_ who celebrated with the couple on their successful marriage.

The couple arrived on separate bikes. Photo Credit: (@notinternational_)

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the groom was first ridden into the venue by a biker and was closely followed by his bride who was brought in by another biker.

Guests cheered for the couple while some recorded the rare entrance style with their phones. According to @notinternational_, the groom is a biker.

The clip has garnered over 300k views.

Another couple had arrived at their wedding venue in a convoy of tricycles.

Mixed reactions trailed the couple's entrance

Pweetydamsel said:

"This wedding was at Ibadan last Saturday.

"My bro was the mc.

"@TaLkMaChInE happens to be the mc."

Oreoluwamhi said:

"If na me be that bride I go just comot for the wedding."

Earnest charmy 24661084893933 said:

"How the bride go take come down abeg."

Olamhiposi said:

"Nah keke monrua wedding I go do sha pray for me make I see hubby."

gloriaodunayo said:

"I’m very sure the wife wasn’t pleased with this."

olusola said:

"Can't wait to see a casket seller's wedding."

Unsure P said:

"They re not bikers… dem hire d bikes… real bikers wedding na dem go ride am come… c this guy…"

ayanwale faith said:

"Father-in-law will be like "is this how they will enter our street with noise when they wanna com greet us?" #ebiOlokada."

officialsureboy said:

"Everybody don mad for this county except me me."

