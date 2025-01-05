A Nigerian mother has shared a captivating video showing the huge amount of cash that was sprayed by guests at her daughter's birthday party

According to the mother, she and some others have been counting the cash for about five days but they're still not done

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok prayed to also taste wealth and be surrounded by rich people

A Nigerian mother's viral video showing the staggering amount of cash gifted to her daughter on her first birthday has left social media users in awe.

The clip, which captured the opulent celebration, revealed guests lavishing the little birthday girl with wads of cash.

Mum celebrates daughter's birthday in grand style Photo credit: @chizaram/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum displays huge cash from daughter's birthday

The mother, who shared the video on TikTok under the handle @chizaram, captured the extravagant party, where guests happily sprayed money, filling the air with cash.

In the clip, a room filled with money was also seen, as the mother and others spent days counting the gifts.

"Still counting money for 5 days now. I am very tired. My daughter's 1 year birthday," the mother said.

Reactions trail girl's lavish birthday party

TikTok users who stumbled upon the video couldn't help but express their admiration for the family's wealth and the generosity of their guests.

Many took to the comments section, praying for similar prosperity and opportunities to mingle with affluent individuals.

@Zufrat said:

"I no go even count again ,I go just lock the door,anytime I need money I go open door pick the one wey I wan use."

@nzube001 said:

"I can relate, during my traditional marriage, Omorrr to count money go just tire you."

@Gloria said:

"Please brothers na only support me with accommodation please sir."

@ODUMODU WHITE said:

"God abeg give me this stress I promise I no go complain to you."

@saintmelax asked:

"Where people dey see money? Abeg I need update oo for this 2025."

@OmahJay said:

"I go count am alone, if it take me 365days, no wahala."

@CAKES/CATERER IN NNEWI/ANAMBRA said:

"I’m in Nnewi, biko drop location? Na this kind stress I dey like."

@lambertfavour418 said:

"If you get money too much why you no get counting machine."

@blessingnnubia@nwamaka said:

"Why you people calling tinbu, God please take mother and keep my father alive for me."

@Mayowa Olowonefa said:

"Na so people go gather dey count my money for me too. I tap into anointing ooo."

@Timmylee stated:

"Na this kind work and stress I want for my man. May God bless my Man’s hard-works and mine too."

@N̷a̷d̷i̷a̷ said:

"If I finally see were them dey see money ehhh na only God go commot my hand."

@user8755963146678 said:

"I studied counting off money in the University. l beg make una call me."

@𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓷𝔂 said:

"God na like this ooooo, I want to be tired this way please, may I be stressed from excess money. Ise, insha Allah, Amen."

@Blessing Augustine611 said:

"The only stress that Is permitted in my life dis 2025. God abeg na."

@naijaboi said:

"Na dem want make the money dey well inside wrapper (unnecessary pamperin) just count n move on."

@Ikechukwu Kingsley commented:

"If I dey there under that bed for don dey cry because the kind money wey I go put under am go too fear d bed."

@lil_zina added:

"My heavenly father my maker, give me this kind stress in Jesus name I prayed Amen. This is my prayer for this year."

Watch the video below:

Boys count large sum of cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video making the rounds on social media showed a group of boys in a room filled with wads of naira notes.

The clip revealed the boys joining hands to arrange the large sum of money and count how much it was.

Source: Legit.ng