A Nigerian lady was shocked and disappointed over the poor condition of the home of her "rich" talking stage

The young lady had visited the man's place for the first time and made a video for her followers to see

A video of the man's shabby abode has sent social media users into a frenzy, with many jocularly advising her not to leave him

A Nigerian lady, @smallsandy4, has shown internet users the impoverished state of her talking stage's home.

@smallsandy4 described her talking stage as a rich man and said it was her first visit to his place.

She visited the abode of a man she was in talking stage with. Photo Credit: @smallsandy4

As seen in her TikTok video, her talking stage's room was in a poor state, with the paintings on the wall already peeling off.

The floor was smoothened with cement. Some cracks on the wall of the room were fixed with cement, which was still visible.

The whole place looked unkempt, with the bedding wearing an unhealthy look. The clip amused many people.

Netizens advised @smallsandy4 about what she should do.

Watch her video below:

People advised the lady

M A R Y J A N E 🌸 👻 🦅 ❤️ said:

"Nah testing 😂😂😂😂 he fit be rich man weh Dey disguise."

MERCY❤️😍🦋 said:

"Holy Ghost fire ooo😭😭😭 jesu 😩 so you even get mind follow am enter the room omo na for entrance I go turn back cause weti be this."

Priceless💙🦋❤️ said:

"What if he’s a billionaire disguising to find love."

blessingdavid114 said:

"Omo this same thing don happen to me before oooo."

Kendra🦋🥺 said:

"Abeg date am oo bcuz I no know who u wan leave am for."

She is Precious 🎀❤️ said:

"No leave am oo e fit be say nah prince way Dey find true love."

Source: Legit.ng