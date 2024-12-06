A Nigerian family was thrown into celebration as their daughter returned home after nine years overseas

The lady returned to Nigeria with her Caucasian hubby and their two kids and was welcomed in a lovely fashion

A wrapper was laid on the ground for the returnees to walk on, as seen in a video that has gone viral online

After nine years abroad, a lady finally returned to Nigeria and brought great joy to her family.

The lady's sister, @mhizmary8189, posted a video on TikTok showing how they welcomed her home.

The abroad returnee came back with her White hubby and their two children and was warmly received.

A wrapper was spread on the ground for the lady and her new family to walk on. The lady first laid on the wrapper in the video before they walked on it.

The clip shared by @mhizmary8189 melted hearts.

Watch the reunion video below:

Reactions trail family reunion

Redrose 🌹 said:

"The part that made me cry is the spreading of wrappers on the floor ❤️like welcome home."

ito✨han said:

"God please bring my mom home it’s been more than 12 years."

EMAKHU_ESCOBAR°° said:

"They dn carry our CL come Nigeria, una too do oo."

Official_cici⚜️ said:

"I’ll keep clapping for others till it gets to my aunty’s turn 🥰🥰👏👏….. congratulations."

Nwa Aba said:

"I pray that I must come back home alive for my love once waiting for me back home Amen."

🥷prettyOMA🥹🦅 said:

"How una take Dey do am cos me I can’t even stay a year without seeing my mom."

EVAGREEN🌲🌲🌿🌿 said:

"At list she came back double not empty. No be that my uncle way loss for US."

