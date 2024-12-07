Ahead of Christmas, a lady got ready to return to Nigeria and was given a warning by her boyfriend who won't be part of the trip

In a viral video, her boyfriend warned her not to do "detty" December in Nigeria and forget they are in a relationship

Many people passed funny remarks about the lady's boyfriend's warning, while others gushed over them

As his girlfriend prepared to return to Nigeria without him, a man abroad warned her about her conduct in the West African country.

The man, who appeared to be seeing his girlfriend off, said he did not want to find her doing "detty" December in Nigeria.

The man warned her not to be carried away in Nigeria and forget they are in a relationship. While he admonished his girlfriend, the lady burst into laughter.

Man warning to girlfriend returning to Nigeria

However, he continued to give his advice amid laughter. He funnily warned that he had eyes in the country and would watch how his girlfriend behaved herself. In his words:

"Effy, If you like, go to Nigeria, let me catch you doing detty December and forget that you have boyfriend.

"You think it is a joke. You think it is a joke, eh. I will see it o. I get eyes for naija."

The couple's loved-up moment was shared on their TikTok page named @effnem and elicited mixed reactions.

Watch their video below:

Lovebirds' video elicits reactions

Derrick Alonso said:

"Sometimes I wonder how some women Dey cheat con Dey think say some of us no no. Sometimes na we Dey share u amongst our friends but u go think say na u Dey fool us."

Harmo🥵 said:

"I wish to meet the right person next year, amen."

Lovely Tina 🇳🇬🇳🇬 said:

"I get eyes for 9ja e fit sound like joke but no be joke."

Shindara mama 001 said:

"Single people nah small remain make we kpai this year."

stitches_by_sommy said:

"The “i love you mama” part…Kaii I really es.cort some people come this world."

annasuch_18 said:

"Which day man go love me like this? God abeg."

Johnny said:

"Her parents have already organised a husband for her in Nigeria. Enjoy your last kiss."

