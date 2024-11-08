A gym instructor has been gifted with a car by gym goes who decided to bless him with his own ride

A video trending on social media showed the moment the man received the car gift and he shed tears of joy

The video is trending on social media and generating carried reactions from netizens who have seen it

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

A gym instructor was surprised when his clients decided to surprise him with a gift.

A video trending online shows that the man was gifted with a car by his clients.

The gym instructor was overwhelmed with joy. Photo credit: X/@dammiedammie35.

Source: Twitter

In the video shared on X by @dammiedammie35, the man was speechless when he got the gift.

In the video, enthusiastic gym goers were spotted celebrating with the instructor, who came down to tears.

The video is captioned:

"They gathered money and bought a car for their gym instructor."

The video is generating diverse reactions from many netizens, with some saying the gym instruction must be very kind to have received such an honour.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as gym instructor gets car gift

@Alex_Houseof308 said:

"Na celebrity fitness for Benin be this na, mad mad."

@abazwhyllzz said:

"I wish say my followers go just gather money buy car for me."

@Veezyveezy200 said:

"If na me I no go collect, wetin do Benz."

@kellydfour1 said:

"He deserves it, very nice guy."

@MaleAdvocate28 said:

"We bought ours food stuff and he cried, won’t he just die when we buy him a car?"

@Rinola_ said:

"Really thoughtful, but I’m surprised."

@Ashabul_Jannaah said:

"Women are the most generous soul on earth, I love this."

@Velli_Brandon said:

"Better gym instructor, no be the ones wey dey jonez with baes and men wife, congratulations to him."

@iamcorrectbro said:

"Should I ask what is on everyone's mind, or should I just focus on the national grid?"

Lady gets plenty gift at church harvest

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady attended a church and returned with multiple gifts handed to her after the worship service.

The lady said she was overwhelmed by the number of gifts she got from the church after worshipping with them.

Some of the gifts she got from the church include body cream, a radio, a brand new Itel phone and many more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng