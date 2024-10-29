A Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video showing the expensive convoy her sister's man arrived with

In the video, a fleet of luxury cars was seen moving towards her family's compound to conclude the wedding plans

Social media users who came across the video gushed over the bride's fortune and congratulated her in the comments

A stunning display of wealth has captured the attention of social media users, showing the grand arrival of a groom's family to finalise wedding plans.

His impressive convoy, consisting of sleek luxury vehicles, made its way to the bride's family compound.

Man storm's his bride's house in convoy Photo credit: @finiee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian groom arrives in grand style

Posted by @finiee1 on TikTok, the captivating video offered a glimpse into the high-end celebration.

As the luxurious fleet approached the compound, onlookers couldn't help but marvel at the amazing sight.

The groom's family clearly spared no expense in demonstrating their commitment to the union.

"POV: Your in-laws coming to marry your sister," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail groom's luxurious convoy

TikTok viewers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and admiration for the bride's good fortune.

@osakajun said:

"Your in law not in-laws ooo na one be your sister husband."

@Blessing Perekeme said:

"Are u from Bayelsa state? cos ur surname is same as mine."

@Yaa | content asked:

"Will all the cars be hers after? or they rented it to make a show."

@WEGUMA said:

"Chai how poor man wan take explain say him no stingy."

@Abraham said:

"Shey una see the environment wey rich man wan come marry, nor b who e papa still dey rent."

@Ammienails lashes n more said:

"Ahh I no want o my village people go add bride price come humble make we de go abeg."

@Miyashi_Sama said:

"The real question is are they supposed to do below this coming to you fathers house that’s like this?"

@Night drive said:

"Can’t you see where the girls family are living listen all this broke girls the rich will marry the rich."

@fynii said:

"Some people too do o."

@Pretty-Oma said:

"Unfortunately them no fit try this one for my village. Them go just kidnap the full squad #orsu."

@JERRYSON TG said:

"Rest who cares, Rented cars."

@QueenDiba added:

"I tap o."

Watch the video below:

Couple arrives in convoy of keke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that instead of renting an SUV car for their wedding, a man and his wife opted to make use of tricycle mini trucks.

It was not just only one truck as they arrived at the venue in a convoy of tricycles popularly called Keke Napep.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng