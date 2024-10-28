Man Gifts His Wife Redmi Pad After She Complained About Phone Storage, Adds Sweet Note
- A Nigerian woman revealed that her husband bought her a Redmi Pad after she complained about phone storage
- She shared a lovely video of her opening the tab on TikTok as she jumped and screamed in excitement
- Many who came across the video celebrated the man and shared similar experiences they've had with their man
A Nigerian woman was so excited after her husband surprised her with a tab.
She shared screenshots of their chat, where she was complaining about the storage space of her phone.
In a video shared by @elohoooo on TikTok, the lady was so excited as she got the Redmi Pad.
She jumped and screamed as she unboxed the tablet.
She said:
“I didn't see this coming. Thank you, sweet man.”
He added a note to the gift, which read:
“You don’t need to worry about storage again. I love you.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady gets Redmi Pad from husband
@presh said:
"I lost my phone on Monday while coming back from antenatal, the following day he said I should follow him to the market to pick a phone.love u my darling."
@Carina Algood said:
"God bless all the sweet and intentional men out there."
@Hair vendor in ikorodu said:
"Hi sis please how effective his this tab ma cos I’m currently going through same and it’s iPad people are suggesting but the price choke."
@Ada said:
"See the way I'm smiling and giggling for a total stranger. Congratulations. You've got a good man."
@HANDMADE FOOTWEARS IN EBONYI said:
"Passing through the same challenge .. but who I won tell. happy for you o."
@Ruth kulture fashion said:
"You still Dey find meaning of love? This is love."
@Faith Deeva Anyaoha said:
"Better husband. God has blessed you!"
