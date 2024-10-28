Global site navigation

Local editions

Man Gifts His Wife Redmi Pad After She Complained About Phone Storage, Adds Sweet Note
Family and Relationships

Man Gifts His Wife Redmi Pad After She Complained About Phone Storage, Adds Sweet Note

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A Nigerian woman revealed that her husband bought her a Redmi Pad after she complained about phone storage
  • She shared a lovely video of her opening the tab on TikTok as she jumped and screamed in excitement
  • Many who came across the video celebrated the man and shared similar experiences they've had with their man

CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!

A Nigerian woman was so excited after her husband surprised her with a tab.

She shared screenshots of their chat, where she was complaining about the storage space of her phone.

Man Gifts His Wife Redmi Pad After She Complained About Phone Storage, Adds Sweet Note
Woman celebrates as husband gives her Redmi pad. Photo: @elohoooo
Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @elohoooo on TikTok, the lady was so excited as she got the Redmi Pad.

She jumped and screamed as she unboxed the tablet.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow

Read also

Lady gets cute puppy as birthday gift 8 months after losing her dog, she weeps in video

She said:

“I didn't see this coming. Thank you, sweet man.”

He added a note to the gift, which read:

“You don’t need to worry about storage again. I love you.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets Redmi Pad from husband

@presh said:

"I lost my phone on Monday while coming back from antenatal, the following day he said I should follow him to the market to pick a phone.love u my darling."

@Carina Algood said:

"God bless all the sweet and intentional men out there."

@Hair vendor in ikorodu said:

"Hi sis please how effective his this tab ma cos I’m currently going through same and it’s iPad people are suggesting but the price choke."

@Ada said:

"See the way I'm smiling and giggling for a total stranger. Congratulations. You've got a good man."

@HANDMADE FOOTWEARS IN EBONYI said:

"Passing through the same challenge .. but who I won tell. happy for you o."

Read also

Nigerian lady marries German man after replying his DM, shares sweet love story

@Ruth kulture fashion said:

"You still Dey find meaning of love? This is love."

@Faith Deeva Anyaoha said:

"Better husband. God has blessed you!"

Read related stories on couples' gift

Man splashes N75m on new vehicle for wife

In a related story, a Nigerian man spent N75m on a new car for his wife while his young son got a toy car worth N1 m.

The man also revealed that he has six other cars, including a GLE, Chevrolet Camaro, and G-Wagon.

People who came across the video hailed the man and gave their opinions on his choice of cars and perceived wealth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: