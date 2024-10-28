A Nigerian woman revealed that her husband bought her a Redmi Pad after she complained about phone storage

She shared a lovely video of her opening the tab on TikTok as she jumped and screamed in excitement

Many who came across the video celebrated the man and shared similar experiences they've had with their man

A Nigerian woman was so excited after her husband surprised her with a tab.

She shared screenshots of their chat, where she was complaining about the storage space of her phone.

In a video shared by @elohoooo on TikTok, the lady was so excited as she got the Redmi Pad.

She jumped and screamed as she unboxed the tablet.

She said:

“I didn't see this coming. Thank you, sweet man.”

He added a note to the gift, which read:

“You don’t need to worry about storage again. I love you.”

Reactions as lady gets Redmi Pad from husband

@presh said:

"I lost my phone on Monday while coming back from antenatal, the following day he said I should follow him to the market to pick a phone.love u my darling."

@Carina Algood said:

"God bless all the sweet and intentional men out there."

@Hair vendor in ikorodu said:

"Hi sis please how effective his this tab ma cos I’m currently going through same and it’s iPad people are suggesting but the price choke."

@Ada said:

"See the way I'm smiling and giggling for a total stranger. Congratulations. You've got a good man."

@HANDMADE FOOTWEARS IN EBONYI said:

"Passing through the same challenge .. but who I won tell. happy for you o."

@Ruth kulture fashion said:

"You still Dey find meaning of love? This is love."

@Faith Deeva Anyaoha said:

"Better husband. God has blessed you!"

