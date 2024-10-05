A kind gesture by a groom left his bride in tears after she received a BMW car on her wedding day

The man gifted the car to his newlywed wife as her birthday gift on their wedding day celebration in the presence of their guests

Many people who came across the video celebrated with the couple as they congratulated the wife and hailed the husband

A bride expressed joy after her husband surprised her with a BMW car on their wedding day.

She cried as the car was being unveiled during her wedding reception.

Bride cries and dances as she receives BMW car from husband on wedding day, video trends

Source: TikTok

Her reaction on seeing the car was captured in a video shared by @magolidehlogi on TikTok.

Birthday gift on wedding day

The car was a birthday gift from the man to his wife, as seen in the inscription on the car.

Those around the couple also sang birthday songs for the bride, who danced while she sang along.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bride gets BMW car

@meso choene said:

"Not all of us will afford this but I'm happy for her .she found a good man .. don't put ur man under pressure because of this video .. appreciate the little you have."

@Juliat said:

"May this kind of love locate me."

@papasmuff03 said:

"If the woman is supporting you why not."

Tebogo said:

"He's not Nigerian, he's our SA brother. Congratulations."

Nthabiiseng Mtshweni

"Can't people just leave them to enjoy the moment, just the two of them?"

@Sipho Masuku225 said:

"God please protect them because I know there close family they are not happy and friend."

@Master said:

"I know some friends and family members are angry."

@wendytumi said:

"This is very beautiful,This man is very lucky for the kind of woman her wife is for him to buy her such a gift,keep treating her like a queen she is."

Read related stories on weddings here:

Groom surprises bride with new car

A thoughtful Nigerian groom made his woman's day even more memorable following his gift to her.

To her surprise, he got her a new 'tear rubber' car parked at their traditional wedding venue.

The bride was overwhelmed with emotions as she got into her new whip while people celebrated with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng