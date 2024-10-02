A viral video has shown the moment a bride walked on her knees during her wedding ceremony

The video showed the bride in her beautiful ball gown walking on her knees beside a man, assumed to be the groom, holding a cake

Many people who came across the video shared diverse opinions on the bride’s actions on her special day

A video that showed a bride walking on her knees has gone viral on social media.

The video left many wondering about the cultural beliefs that may have led to the bride’s action.

Bride walks on knees during wedding ceremony. Photo: @lymanstudio

Source: TikTok

The video was shared by @lymanstudio on TikTok and has gathered over 4.5 million views and 12,000 comments.

In the video, the lady on her knees moved from one side of the hall to a table where people were standing.

As she moved, a man held a cake and walked with her.

When she got to the table, she handed the cake to another man at the table.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bride walks on knees

@rae_nath said:

"Una serve aunty punishment on her wedding day?"

@Blezzy Empire said:

"I first thought she was a dwarf."

@Judith said:

"Which tradition be that, make I avoid their men abeg."

@steph said:

"Wait she's kneeling? I actually thought that was her real height."

@Amma_nija said:

"DJ dey play every kneel must bow."

Blessed said:

"It can never be me. congratulations."

