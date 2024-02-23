A mild drama ensued at a wedding as a bride respectfully moved with her knees to give her in-laws a cake

Guests and her in-laws stood in admiration as she cleaned the floor with her wedding dress while knee-walking

While many social media users frowned at the wedding incident, others thought it may be a cultural thing

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a bride using her knees to give a cake to her in-laws.

Further details about the wedding incident could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

She moved on her knees to deliver cake to her in-laws.

Source: Facebook

According to Gist Ville who shared the clip, the bride respectfully moved on her knees to deliver the cake to her husband's people. Gist Ville's caption read:

"Very respectful bride crawls on her knees to deliver a cake to her in-laws on her wedding day."

In the clip, guests watched as the bride moved on her knees while bearing the cake and with a smile on her face. On getting to her in-laws' table, a woman stood up and hugged her after taking the cake.

The bride went to interact with other persons on the high table.

In another wedding incident, a woman insisted that a bride must kneel before her husband.

Opinions divided on the wedding incident

Onyeukwu Amaka said:

"Who knows it might be their tradition.

"Just as in Igbo land, the bride will knee and give her husband drink.

"Some of these traditions are stressful but its traditions and its just a day."

Annabel Prince said:

"Odiegwu .

"Even my dad will be cleaning his eyes to be sure if this is me true true. Except the in-law used jǎzz on me.

"I sighed watching this."

Chimdimma MaryJen Chukwunonso said:

"Her face be like, "after this wedding ceremony una go hear nwii"."

Belynda White said:

"Whatever works for everyone. I no fit do this one sha. I go do the ones wey I fit do."

Sanny Berry said:

"Which kind punishment be this awwww."

Kokoletti Ezinne Precious said:

"Awwwwn.

"O di very humble!

"Her Royal Marriedness!"

Ayomiposi Pope said:

"See the way the "in-laws" stood like principalities and power."

Oluchi Anne said:

"What if the floor is rough.

"Happy married life to them.

"E no concern me. Their culture, their choice, and their happiness."

Bride knee-walks at her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride was made to knee-walk at her wedding.

According to @lindaikejiblogofficial who shared the video, the lady in a red gown made her way across the stage with a cake in hand. She wore a smile while doing it.

The act is said to be a cultural necessity for Tanzanians. Social media users expressed reservations about the occurrence, with some citing cultural experiences that relate to it.

