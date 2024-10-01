A Nigerian mother was joyous the moment she received a surprise from her child on her birthday celebration

The video showing the heartwarming moment is trending online due to how the woman reacted with unquenchable joy

Apart from getting cash gifts, she also received shoes as well as a beautiful photo of her which was nicely framed

A Nigerian mother leaped joyfully on her birthday due to how her child surprised her with gift items.

The woman wad spotted dancing with happiness after she saw the nice things that were bought for her.

In the video which was posted by @fggsurprises15, the woman who sells food was in her small shop when the gifts arrived.

She rushed and hugged her daughter who brought the gifts to her. Her happiness was evident.

She joyfully unveiled the gifts and started wearing them.

She got a nice show and cash. She also unveiled a framed photo of her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother gets birthday surprise

@hardijhat2 said:

"The fact that she no waste time to wear the shoe. More beautiful years."

@whykay said:

"Normal normal, this woman fine."

@its_akorede said:

"Tell me why I won’t like this post?? Many more prosperous years to celebrate in good health and wealth."

@user4881105048246 said:

"See our lives, women! We struggle and forget our birthday. God pls let me reap the fruit of my labour."

@Bestie said:

"Awwwww! She’s your mum. She in trade fair here, close to my store. Happy birthday mama."

@obas824 said:

"That’s a shoe of celebration… you shall continue to celebrate for the rest of your life. Happy birthday ma’am."

@precious gold said:

"How do I like this video more than once?"

@Littlemermaid said:

"Today is my mum's birthday too but she is late."

