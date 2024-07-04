A Nigerian lady who attended Davido and Chioma's wedding on June 25 has cried out online, saying she fell in love with a man at the occasion

She shared a short clip showing the moment the man appeared while she was making a video at the wedding

Some internet users criticised the lady for not making a move when she saw the man at the wedding

One of the attendees of 'Chivido 2024' is seeking help in locating a man she fell in love with at the star-studded wedding.

On Tuesday, June 25, afrobeats singer Davido and his lover Chioma walked down the aisle in a lavish Lagos wedding.

She is looking for a man she fell in love with at Davido's wedding. Photo Credit: @_divine_chidimma, Instagram/@davido

Source: TikTok

Divine Chidimma, a Nigerian lady, had attended the wedding and revealed a man stole her heart.

She posted a video on TikTok showing the moment the stranger videobombed her recording. Divine begged TikTok users to help her find him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It is unclear if she is serious or chasing clout. Divine's video has caused a stir on social media.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Divine Chidimma's search

Diddy_West said:

"Lol. that's me,my second face. I've been looking for you too."

kngskngs_ said:

"Dey play you wey first find m, why you no keep m? Must be ment."

June27thSteph said:

"Why u no carry am as you see am there ? So if I find sugar make I carry am give you ?"

Hamamata Abdullahi said:

"We no go find an person go stand close to una, una no go talk. Come Dey stress us for this app make we find person (jokes)."

Snap: mj_smellsogood said:

"If I find him I will keep him since na you first find am and you no keep am."

Zaddy Caz said:

"Can you imagine, person dey your back, you loose guard am come here wan stress us “ Gulder ultimate search.“

Lady displays souvenirs she got at 'Chivido'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the souvenirs she received at Davido and Chioma's wedding.

The lady (@annniepearlll) showed off the customised bag that carried all the souvenirs before bringing them out one after the other.

The first souvenir she brought out was a big mug with a gold design at its mouth. She also got an Infinix box. Among the gifts inside the Infinix box were a tripod, Earpods, and a speaker. She also had other beautiful goodies in the bag.

Source: Legit.ng