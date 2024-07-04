Global site navigation

Local editions

Chivido 2024: Lady Who Fell in Love With Man at Davido's Wedding Shares Video Online, Looks for Him
Wedding

Chivido 2024: Lady Who Fell in Love With Man at Davido's Wedding Shares Video Online, Looks for Him

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady who attended Davido and Chioma's wedding on June 25 has cried out online, saying she fell in love with a man at the occasion
  • She shared a short clip showing the moment the man appeared while she was making a video at the wedding
  • Some internet users criticised the lady for not making a move when she saw the man at the wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

One of the attendees of 'Chivido 2024' is seeking help in locating a man she fell in love with at the star-studded wedding.

On Tuesday, June 25, afrobeats singer Davido and his lover Chioma walked down the aisle in a lavish Lagos wedding.

Lady shares video of man she fell in love with at Davido's wedding, searches for him online
She is looking for a man she fell in love with at Davido's wedding. Photo Credit: @_divine_chidimma, Instagram/@davido
Source: TikTok

Divine Chidimma, a Nigerian lady, had attended the wedding and revealed a man stole her heart.

Read also

Davido carpets man after being accused of slapping bouncer, 30GB claps "Drop him handle, we mount"

She posted a video on TikTok showing the moment the stranger videobombed her recording. Divine begged TikTok users to help her find him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It is unclear if she is serious or chasing clout. Divine's video has caused a stir on social media.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Divine Chidimma's search

Diddy_West said:

"Lol. that's me,my second face. I've been looking for you too."

kngskngs_ said:

"Dey play you wey first find m, why you no keep m? Must be ment."

June27thSteph said:

"Why u no carry am as you see am there ? So if I find sugar make I carry am give you ?"

Hamamata Abdullahi said:

"We no go find an person go stand close to una, una no go talk. Come Dey stress us for this app make we find person (jokes)."

Read also

TikTok star Peller's "You all will cry for me soon" viral video leaves people worried, he reacts

Snap: mj_smellsogood said:

"If I find him I will keep him since na you first find am and you no keep am."

Zaddy Caz said:

"Can you imagine, person dey your back, you loose guard am come here wan stress us “ Gulder ultimate search.“

Lady displays souvenirs she got at 'Chivido'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the souvenirs she received at Davido and Chioma's wedding.

The lady (@annniepearlll) showed off the customised bag that carried all the souvenirs before bringing them out one after the other.

The first souvenir she brought out was a big mug with a gold design at its mouth. She also got an Infinix box. Among the gifts inside the Infinix box were a tripod, Earpods, and a speaker. She also had other beautiful goodies in the bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel