Chivido 2024: Lady Who Fell in Love With Man at Davido's Wedding Shares Video Online, Looks for Him
- A Nigerian lady who attended Davido and Chioma's wedding on June 25 has cried out online, saying she fell in love with a man at the occasion
- She shared a short clip showing the moment the man appeared while she was making a video at the wedding
- Some internet users criticised the lady for not making a move when she saw the man at the wedding
One of the attendees of 'Chivido 2024' is seeking help in locating a man she fell in love with at the star-studded wedding.
On Tuesday, June 25, afrobeats singer Davido and his lover Chioma walked down the aisle in a lavish Lagos wedding.
Divine Chidimma, a Nigerian lady, had attended the wedding and revealed a man stole her heart.
She posted a video on TikTok showing the moment the stranger videobombed her recording. Divine begged TikTok users to help her find him.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
It is unclear if she is serious or chasing clout. Divine's video has caused a stir on social media.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to Divine Chidimma's search
Diddy_West said:
"Lol. that's me,my second face. I've been looking for you too."
kngskngs_ said:
"Dey play you wey first find m, why you no keep m? Must be ment."
June27thSteph said:
"Why u no carry am as you see am there ? So if I find sugar make I carry am give you ?"
Hamamata Abdullahi said:
"We no go find an person go stand close to una, una no go talk. Come Dey stress us for this app make we find person (jokes)."
Snap: mj_smellsogood said:
"If I find him I will keep him since na you first find am and you no keep am."
Zaddy Caz said:
"Can you imagine, person dey your back, you loose guard am come here wan stress us “ Gulder ultimate search.“
Lady displays souvenirs she got at 'Chivido'
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the souvenirs she received at Davido and Chioma's wedding.
The lady (@annniepearlll) showed off the customised bag that carried all the souvenirs before bringing them out one after the other.
The first souvenir she brought out was a big mug with a gold design at its mouth. She also got an Infinix box. Among the gifts inside the Infinix box were a tripod, Earpods, and a speaker. She also had other beautiful goodies in the bag.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng