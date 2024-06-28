Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, has been away from the photo-sharing platform Instagram for over two years

Chioma Adeleke's last post on social media platform was her late son Ifeanyi's third birthday

Despite trending online over her traditional marriage to Davido, Chioma didn't share any posts about the ceremony on her page

Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido's wife, Chioma Rowland, now Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, has hit four million followers on the popular photo-sharing site Instagram despite being away from the platform for almost two years.

Chioma, who traditionally married Davido on Tuesday, June 25, in Lagos, didn't share any posts about the ceremony on her page like the music star.

Davido’s wife Chioma gets 4 million followers on Instagram. Credit: @chefchi @davido

Source: Instagram

The mother of twins' last update on the platform was a post about celebrating her late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on his third birthday.

A quick look at Chioma's page showed that her followers have continued to grow, with fans and supporters clamouring for her return.

Fans react as Chioma hits 4 million followers on Instagram

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from her fans and followers, read them below:

iamdondollar:

"Congratulations we're super proud of you."

kayboy_offical:

"Last post for the past 2year."

rileyz_angel29:

"4 million and she's not even in ig anymore you are loved girl!"

sabi_girl_drama_123:

"Dear chioma post your weeding pictures biko."

christiana_pinkiee:

"4million followers."

lauradewunmi:

"4 million followers. We love you mama."

internet_szn:

"Hello please come post online."

oforiwaa_ephya:

"Congratulations ChiChi."

weightloss_abuja:

"4Milliiii Can we have you back now, Mrs Adeleke?"

chidimma.obianuju

"Pls mrs adeleke post pls."

_iptyy:

"Post chiomaa abego."

tony_cruze_gnf1:

"Congratulations ma, ma kindly bring down this post and start a new life ma please."

Chioma wears pink for bridal shower

Legit.ng earlier reported that the wedding of singer Davido and Chioma had continued to give their fans something to talk about.

The event was marked by a series of other activities, including the bridal shower on June 23.

Chioma rocked a pink outfit alongside some ladies who were at the classy bridal shower that wowed many netizens.

Source: Legit.ng