Nigerians have been reacting to a now-viral video of celebrity couple Davido and Chioma on a private jet

Some netizens claimed in the comments that Chioma gave her husband a 'side eye' and they didn't find it comfortable

The lovebirds jetted out of Lagos state just after holding their traditional wedding, which dignitaries graced

Some netizens have been displeased over a recent video of celebrity couple Davido and Chioma.

This is coming shortly after the couple traditionally tied the knot in grand style at Lagos state, Nigeria.

Netizens claim Chioma 'eyed' her husband

In the video posted on the TikTok app by @miriam_moots, Davido and Chioma were seen on a private jet heading to an undisclosed location.

However, a part of the video showed Chioma looking towards her husband and rolling her eyes in a way that some netizens believed was uncomfortable.

Speculations trail video of Davido and Chioma

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about Chioma's gesture towards her husband. A lady, Angel, asked if all was well.

@creamyloveth1 said:

"The way chioma do look davido sometimes but when she sees camera she will compose, watch till end pls."

@Antony wrote:

"Even for their wedding self. She Dey reason say if no be money I no suppose be with this guy. He no Dey calm at all. Lol."

@FOC_J_Adams said:

"Aunty chioma, I cover davido with the blood of Jesus, if u hate him for cheating then u for no marry am, so any plans on him wont work in Jesus name."

@Christy Agu Bianca said:

"I thought I was d only one noticing it but thank God u also notice it."

@angelsamii said:

"Chioma that eyes. Is all well?"

@cregneno hair world wrote:

"Davido may God bless your marriage with good health and prosperity. Much love my brother."

@Juliette Lumsi said:

"Soo that is how the marriage ended what of court and church."

@Blue peniel reacted:

"David go soon remove that ring drop. Men."

