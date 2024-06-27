Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja's husband, Ugo Nwoke, gained the admiration of may online as he spoke about his woman

Legit.ng reported that the movie star and her sweetheart tied the knot traditionally on June 27 in Abuja

During the wedding's reception, the Nollywood star's husband opened up on he felt towards his bride and her family

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja's husband, Ugo Nwoke, showered praises on the latest bride's parents as he opened up about their love.

Legit.ng reported hours ago that the stunning actress traditionally married her sweetheart in Abuja before family, friends, and colleagues.

After months of keeping him away from the media, the movie star revealed her husband's face in a charming video titled 'Introducing the King of my heart'.

In a video of the wedding reception that has circulated online, Sharon's hubby was seen congratulating her parents. He conveyed his happiness and gratitude to be a part of her family.

Ugo claimed he had found a beautiful wife in Sharon and felt complete in his body and soul.

"Today, I am grateful and honoured at the opportunity to be a part of your family. I gained an amazing wife and feel like my life is complete".

Sharon Ooja's husband's speech spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@RareJem__:

"He speaks soo well also."

@TokyosBite:

"This is absolutely beautiful."

@tunrayotobi:

"Sharon carry eye go market o. He speaks so well tooo."

mzz_viina:

"When she said “Odogwu Silencer” then we didn’t understand!!"

@Ifeade_Lu:

"Wishing them all the best."

Sharon Ooja’s wedding interior decor wows many

Sharon's wedding ceremony took over the internet barely a few hours after Afrobeats superstar Davido's traditional wedding to his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke buzzed online.

Video from her gorgeous wedding hall reception made the rounds online, leaving fans and netizens with no choice but to compare it to all other recent celebrity marriages.

In the event premises yet to be occupied by the guests, extravagant decorations with chandeliers added to the magnificent appearance.

