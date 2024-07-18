Mixed reactions have trailed a video of ladies and young men making their choices regarding their futures

The Nigerian youths were in a queue and made to move to their preferred choice between doing a master's and getting married after school

Many ladies agreed with the choices of the women in the video who settled for marriage after their first degrees

A video of young men and women declaring their preference between doing a master's or getting married after their first degrees.

The clip has amassed over a million views on TikTok at the time of this report.

Most of the ladies chose marriage instead. Photo Credit: @vk_cereals

The clip was shared by @vk_cereals and stirred massive reactions. In the clip, marriage was placed on the left, and the word master's on the right.

The participants, already in a queue, were required to move towards their preferences. Most of the ladies chose not to do master's after their first degrees.

Marriage vs master's video sparks debate online

opeyemioluwabukola said:

"U see once I don complete my B eng anything wey go make me carry book for master..I don leave am for my children."

Iamsarah_kolade said:

"All of them wey one marry hope una get good character first."

CHOMZY said:

"Funny enough na those people wey choose masters dey first marry."

user6117851628199 said:

"Wetin i wnt carry masters do immediately i finished i got married oo, and am doing well without thinking of wat to eat."

TL said:

"E be like say that guy una d drag too sabi book na he side funny me pass."

igbnwilfred said:

"Mariage has more guarantee,just find 1 guy decieve do court wedding,follow am build wealth,then divorce am."

Med. Magdo said:

"I don leave Masters for Master Jesus."

