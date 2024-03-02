An Abia State University (ABSU) lecturer is set to walk down the aisle with his fiancee, who is a student

The lecturer made headlines weeks ago after he was recorded engaging a female student in a class

Despite criticism from people from all walks of life, the academic has released his wedding date and time

Anucha Wisdom, an Abia State University (ABSU) lecturer has announced his wedding date and venue, inviting netizens to grace the occasion.

This comes weeks after he was criticised for proposing to a student named Grace in class.

Anucha Wisdom is set to tie the knot to his fiancee who is a student. Photo Credit: Anucha Wisdom, Within Nigeria

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Friday, March 1, Wisdom shared a pre-wedding picture he took with Grace and their wedding IV.

Wisom said both parents consented

In his broadcast, Wisdom noted that their union had the blessings of both their parents. He revealed their wedding will take place at St. Paul’s Ang. Church Umuocham while the reception will be at Ngwa High School Aba, Abia on Saturday, April 6.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Wisdom wrote:

"With the consent of our parents, We, Grace and Wisdom with every sense of humility, respect and responsibility, most humbly wish to invite you as a SPECIAL GUEST as “We” walk down the aisle.

"Date; Saturday 6th April 2024.

"Venue: St. Paul’s Ang. Church Umuocham.

"Reception: Ngwa High School Aba.

"Please kindly treat this as an official invite.

"We covet your prayers as we embark on this journey for life."

People celebrate Anucha Wisdom and his fiancée

David Ihuoma Hezekiah Akusinachi said:

"Congratulations Lay Reader of the Metropolitan."

Ugochukwu Ogbonna said:

"Congratulations to you and yours the wise man."

Humble Jumbo said:

"Congratulations my brother. It shall end in praise. Amen."

Uchenna Nwobi said:

"Congratulations Anucha Wisdom and Grace, God bless your marriage."

Kingdavid Chukwuemeka said:

"This is beautiful.

"Congratulations to you both."

Prince Raymond Ofoegbu said:

"A very big congratulations my prof.

"Your home is blessed."

Beauty Ogbonna said:

"Wow! Congratulations dear. Your new home is already blessed."

Lecturer marries his student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer had tied the knot with his student.

In a trending wedding video posted by @oppyjay_alaga, the bride was so excited as she tied the knot with the love of her life.

Her husband also showed a lot of joy as he married the woman of his dreams. He was gorgeously dressed in traditional attire specially made for the event. The lecturer said he was excited to have married one of his students.

Source: Legit.ng