A Nigerian woman has faulted viral Abia State University lecturer, Anucha Wisdom for proposing marriage to a student in class

Wisdom had gone viral after a video showing the moment he proposed to an unidentified female student in class made the rounds online

For Ada Ujaligwa, the lecturer's act was unprofessional conduct and foolish behaviour that should be frowned at

Ada Ujaligwa, a Nigerian mum, has criticised Anucha Wisdom, the viral ABSU lecturer, for engaging a student in a classroom.

Recall Wisdom recently pulled a surprise proposal on a student before her colleagues and became a viral sensation.

Anucha Wisdom had proposed to a student in class. Photo Credit: Within Nigeria, Ada Ujaligwa

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Friday, Ada stated that Wisdom would have lost his job if such was done in a university outside the country.

According to her, codes of conduct must be respected and Wisdom's action was foolish and unprofessional.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote:

"If that lecturer displayed that kind of f 00 l1sh behaviour in a University abroad, he will lose his job instantly.

"You must respect professional codes of conduct and it is most unprofessional to be proposing to a student in a class filled with other students."

ABSU class proposal reactions

Preciousadaora Ejimaduekwu said:

"The man has done his mistake but pls let stop posting issues related to it so that he won’t be sack. Nigeria is too difficult to live without job."

Petra Obodozie said:

"Your opinion but it is insulting for you to use the word "foolish behavior". Both of them are adults."

Eva Ngozichukwu Okongwu said:

"You are marrying your student and you are proud of it. Someone placed under your care!"

Sunmonu Abdulkareem said:

"I said something like that.

"People started attacking me."

Cynthia Chinenye said:

"U go fear love nawhat love can do does not exist."

Nkemjika Uwaezuoke said:

"In some parts of the world even the report of a rumored romantic relationship with a student would earn you a sack letter.

"Talk less of pulling stunts in class.

"It was all shades of wrong."

Kate Obinna said:

"I thought so too. Your students are like your children."

Lecturer proposes to student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had made her lecturer go on his knees to propose to her.

The video showed the lady's expression as the lecturer got down on one knee and presented a ring, adding an unexpected twist to their photoshoot session.

Owas, who shared the video, added a playful caption that read:

"She made a lecturer kneel down. Fear Edo girls! From Lecturer to Baby."

Source: Legit.ng