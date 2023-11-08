A bride who married her lecturer showed a lot of joy and excitement in a wedding video trending on social media

In the video, the lady was all smiles as she made it clear that she fell in love with her course lecturer

The video has inspired many people who congratulated the couple and wished them a happy married life

A beautiful bride has told the story of how she met her course lecturer and fell in love with him.

The bride said she and her husband met in school where she was a student, and he was her teacher.

The lady fell in love with her lecturer and married him. Photo credit: TikTok/@oppyjay_alaga.

Source: TikTok

In a trending wedding video posted by @oppyjay_alaga, the bride was so excited as she tied the knot with the love of her life.

She said:

"We met in school. He is my course lecturer, and then it worked."

Her husband also showed a lot of joy as he married the woman of his dreams. He was splendidly dressed in traditional attire specially made for the event.

He said clearly that he was excited to have married one of his students. They were seen in the video exchanging kisses.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as couple who met in school get married

@Kenny Bickk said:

"Not my school because na old men be our lecturers."

Her Mother's Daughter said:

"I no fit marry my lecturer."

Source: Legit.ng