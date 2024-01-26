Using the tag 'wedding' as a cover up, a Nigerian bride pulled a fast one on her 60 unsuspecting friends

The story goes that she sold her aso ebi and hand fans at N60k to each of them ahead of her 'wedding'

When they arrived at the location she had given them, they discovered she had tricked them into parting with their money

An X user, @AkiMarlin, has narrated how a vendor, who plies her trade around Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU), deceived about 60 of her friends.

In a now-viral narration on X, @AkiMarlin said the vendor sold aso ebi materials and hand fans to 60 of her friends ahead of her wedding.

She sold the hand fan and aso ebi materials at N10k and N50k respectively. @AkiMarlin added that she gave them the location of the hotel where the bridal shower will be held.

When the unsuspecting friends arrived at the hotel, they could not find her.

The next day, they discovered she had migrated to Canada and wasn't getting married in actuality. @AkiMarlin wrote:

"So this lady sold Asoebi to about 60 of her friends for 50k each &hand fan 10k.

"She gave bridal location at a hotel.

"Some of her friends came there &she wasn’t there.

"Long story short she flew to Canada the next day,there was actually no wedding.

"She’s a popular vendor around IMSU."

Mixed reactions trailed the incident

@OloriebiINvogue said:

"She no give them the material and she gave them bridal location? Which cloth Dey wan wear for the wedding?"

@Tontocj said:

"What in the worlddd?!

"She burnt bridges, just to fly out.. lol.

"She'd need em someday."

@Irunnia_ said:

"Everyone talking about the scam and here i am wondering how she got 60 friends.

"I can barely maintain 10."

@FunmiKolz said:

"So no pictures of the couples or anything? They just handed 60k to her like that?"

@UncleMohamz said:

"She no drop pictures of wedding? Or invitation cards? And they sent money like that?"

@Blisssonn said:

"Even the prices of the asoebi is ridiculous or am i too broke?"

@Ebere_Ayoka said:

"They should write to the Canadian authorities. She scammed them. She would be made to pay every cent."

Lady in trouble after spending contribution money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had landed in trouble after using people's contribution to buy an Apple phone.

A video shared by @hisolagold1 on TikTok showed the angry victims unleashing their anger on the lady after discovering that she had spent their money.

The video was captioned:

“Why you go use their contribution money buy phone?”

In the heartbreaking video, the lady tried to beg the victims to pardon her, but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

