The Nigerian lady who behaves and talks like an artificial intelligence robot has appeared in another dress

In a new video shared on TikTok, the lady popularly called Jadro Lita was spotted in a room talking with a fan

The trending video shows how Jadro Lita introduced herself with a voice that sounded like that of a robot

The Nigerian lady who talks and behaves like an AI robot has once again melted hearts on social media.

In a new video posted by @blue.see.media the lady famously known as Jadro Lita was not wearing her signature costume, but was in a nice feminine dress.

Jadrolita melted hearts with her beauty. Photo credit: TikTok/@blue.see.media and @robolita1.

Source: TikTok

She was in a room talking to someone who appeared eager to hear her talk in her usual AI voice.

As she introduced herself, she made gestures that made her look like a true cartoon character.

Many people, however, focused on her physical beauty as they went to the comment section to greatly admire her.

Jadro Lita became a social media sensation because of her ability to imitate AI robots and talk like a carton character.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Jadro Lita

@GRÆT said:

"Jarvis is pretty."

@portiandlovu56 commented:

"She is more beautiful with her natural hair."

@Yourfav lightskin gurl reacted:

"She’s jadrolita on IG and Jarvis on TikTok?"

@Nicky said:

"Is she really an AI."

@Temidayo said:

"If you have watched this over 20 times, gather here."

@Shakespare commented:

"Where her account dey I no dey see her for tiktok now."

@its_Dibson asked:

"Why am I seeing u at my fyp today? Every minute."

@Miss Hippy said:

"She's so pretty."

@TONYBROWN reacted:

"This girl too fine jare."

Nigerian girls build robot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that eight secondary school students built a robot that could talk.

The girls are students of Federal Government Girls College, Sagamu, Ogun state.

A video showed how the robot works, and the FGGC girls explained that they went through difficulties before achieving the feat.

A lot of Nigerians on social media said they were impressed by the technical prowess, dedication, and perseverance shown by the secondary school girls.

