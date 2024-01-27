"She is Pretty": Lady Who Behaves Like AI Robot Melts Hearts as She Appears in Different Dress
- The Nigerian lady who behaves and talks like an artificial intelligence robot has appeared in another dress
- In a new video shared on TikTok, the lady popularly called Jadro Lita was spotted in a room talking with a fan
- The trending video shows how Jadro Lita introduced herself with a voice that sounded like that of a robot
The Nigerian lady who talks and behaves like an AI robot has once again melted hearts on social media.
In a new video posted by @blue.see.media the lady famously known as Jadro Lita was not wearing her signature costume, but was in a nice feminine dress.
She was in a room talking to someone who appeared eager to hear her talk in her usual AI voice.
As she introduced herself, she made gestures that made her look like a true cartoon character.
"God dey create": Real Warri Pikin slays in yellow feather dress, looks ravishing, gets fans talking
Many people, however, focused on her physical beauty as they went to the comment section to greatly admire her.
Jadro Lita became a social media sensation because of her ability to imitate AI robots and talk like a carton character.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to video of Jadro Lita
@GRÆT said:
"Jarvis is pretty."
@portiandlovu56 commented:
"She is more beautiful with her natural hair."
@Yourfav lightskin gurl reacted:
"She’s jadrolita on IG and Jarvis on TikTok?"
@Nicky said:
"Is she really an AI."
@Temidayo said:
"If you have watched this over 20 times, gather here."
@Shakespare commented:
"Where her account dey I no dey see her for tiktok now."
@its_Dibson asked:
"Why am I seeing u at my fyp today? Every minute."
@Miss Hippy said:
"She's so pretty."
@TONYBROWN reacted:
"This girl too fine jare."
Nigerian girls build robot
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that eight secondary school students built a robot that could talk.
The girls are students of Federal Government Girls College, Sagamu, Ogun state.
A video showed how the robot works, and the FGGC girls explained that they went through difficulties before achieving the feat.
A lot of Nigerians on social media said they were impressed by the technical prowess, dedication, and perseverance shown by the secondary school girls.
Source: Legit.ng