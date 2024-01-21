Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Muslim schoolgirl in uniform saying her prayers on a road

Using her school bag as if it is a mat, she bowed her head on it as she followed a loud Muslim call to prayer in the background

While many people were touched by her devotion to her religion, others highlighted some concerns regarding her action

In a trending video, a Muslim girl was spotted praying in her school uniform on a road.

It is not clear if she was headed to or returning from school but her devotion melted the hearts of many netizens.

In the clip, she knelt, used her school bag like a mat, and was not bothered by passers-by.

She bowed her head on the bag as she complied with a Muslim call to prayer that could be heard in the background.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @sarhmymoore and has amassed over 186k views at the time of this report.

People shared their thoughts on the video

eri imole promise page said:

"God will accept your prayers am not a Muslim but he does not mean wash feet is not compulsory abroad."

nafiudanladi480 said:

"May Almighty Allah Accept our prayers my brother's, please don't blamed her..."

konibaje3 said:

"I swear water don comot for my eye.

"Why won't you accept God? God bless her soul."

Wanjiru wa passion said:

"Woah I love this how I wish I can be a Muslim this is another level waoh am not a Muslim but Allahu Akbar."

Haykay_Global said:

"Please help me find this child 50k for her."

user1721995818619 said:

"Girl God isn’t hard to worship, praying on the roadside you are risking your life."

mommy Kay said:

"Ideal girls student.

"Make God accept her prayers amen.

"My secondary school."

Senior Man said:

"Even tho I’m a Christian, I no deep down that your prayer had been answered keep it up my dear, it’s a blessing for you to respect your creator."

