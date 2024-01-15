Moving away from popular style, a Nigerian couple settled for a simple church wedding on Sunday

Pictures from the couple's wedding showed them rocking matching native attires as they exchanged marital vows

While some people noted something unusual about the bride's face, many others celebrated with them

Photos from a couple's simple wedding have surfaced on social media and elicited mixed reactions among netizens.

Facebook handle, Calabargist, shared the couple's wedding photos, stating that it happened on Sunday, January 14, at Assemblies of God church in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom.

The couple wore matching native attires. Photo Credit: Calabargist

Source: Facebook

The handle praised the couple for the simplicity of their marriage and took a swipe at those waiting to have up to three million before they get married.

The couple's names were given as Godswill (the groom) and the bride as Idongesit. The parents of both the groom and bride were spotted in native attires as well.

Calabargist wrote:

"Meet the newly Wedded couple.

"Bro Godswill and Sister IDONGESIT who got wedded today at Assemblies of God in Ikot Ekpene.

"No stress, No too much spending.

"Tagged your friend that's still waiting till he has 3 million before he gets married to see this.

"Please let's celebrate them.

"Congratulations to you both.

"Your family is blessed.

"Copied @david iwok."

People react to the couple's wedding pictures

Enomfon Eyo said:

"The wife sef no get Joy at all, is like she was forced into the marriage."

Sams Goodness said:

"E be like say na force them force the woman enter this marriage."

Liberty Anwana said:

"Congratulations to the new wedded couple."

Magdalene Asuquo said:

"As far as none of them be my family members, congratulations to them, you guys are doing well."

Call Mhe Classic said:

"Congratulations to them."

Blessed Cletus said:

"Congratulations life could have been sweeter without giving too much power to money I see nothing wrong with your marriage, be bless and multiply."

Precious Bassey said:

"Marriage na do as u fit dis days."

FhEdy Ogban said:

"E be like dey girl dey vex o."

