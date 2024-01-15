A Nigerian woman, Favour Okonkwo, rejoiced after her husband completed a very beautiful house that was well-painted and fenced

The woman panned the camera around the house's compound to show its classy look with Gerard roofing

Many Nigerians thronged the wife's comment section to celebrate her family's new home and prayed to have the same thing

A Nigerian woman, Favour Okonkwo, has made a video of her husband's newly completed mansion and shared it online.

Favour congratulated her husband and herself for successfully completing the building project.

The house has all its compound floors interlocked. Photo source: @favvydaisy567

House with Gerard roof

The house's compound looked well interlocked and the roofing had a parapet. They also spent millions of naira on the Gerard roofing material.

Many saw how beautiful the house looked as the roof's colour and the white walls complemented each other in a video.

Realove said:

"Husband will be trying to hide himself but woman will not agree."

She replied:

"My dear you can’t hide God’s blessings."

ShEsUrEx said:

"Congratulations. I won’t stop saying congratulations till God answer me."

Beautiful Suzy Elvis said:

"Congratulations. I claim this in Jesus name Amen and Amen."

Chinenye nwa said:

"Congrats dear I pray money comes so me and my hubby will finish ours."

Badgirldira said:

"Congratulations dear this will be my testimony soon."

Ozioma-zita said:

"Congratulations to you and yours. This will be my testimony soon."

udodavid8 said:

"Congratulations to you and your husband, you will live long to enjoy your wealth."

flash speedy.com said:

"Congratulations congratulations God who perfect ur own will help me to finish my own this year."

Stecie said:

"Congrats can’t wait to receive this blessings hubby and I."

Dabosi said:

"Congratulations to you both God did it. And I believe he will do it for me and my Fiancee. Amen"

