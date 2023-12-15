A physically challenged Nigerian man is off the singles' market as he tied the knot with his fiancé in style

His wife excitedly disclosed the development on social media and appreciated God it ended in praise

In a chat with Legit.ng, the elated groom opened up about how he met his wife in a Facebook group

A Nigerian woman, identified on Facebook as Uyai Innocent, has tied the knot with her man in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 13, Innocent shared pictures from the church wedding.

Uyai Innocent married her physically challenged heartthrob. Photo Credit: Uyai Innocent

Her man looked dapper in his suit while in his wheelchair and the bride looked lovely in her flowing white gown.

While appreciating God for the success of their wedding, Innocent thanked the wife of Akwa Ibom's governor, Pastor Mrs Patience Eno, for honouring their occasion via representatives. She wrote:

"Thank God it ended in praise.

"Our deepest appreciation to Her Excellency, the wife of the Governor, Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno that was ably represented by wives of five LGA transition committee chairmen.

"Mummy, Thank you for honoring us, God bless you."

How the groom met his bride

In a chat with Legit.ng, the groom, identified as Innocent Moses Ntia, narrated how their paths crossed. He said it all started from a Facebook group they happen to be members of. In his words:

"We met online. There's this Facebook group we belong together. I never knew she was there in that group, and one day I stumbled on a post, asking 'when last did you have a kiss?' and I commented, 'I can't recall when last I did or had that' and she came up and replied, "Total lies" and I responded again, "I'm saying nothing but the truth."

"She insisted that she didn't believe it. I didn't hesitate to inbox her, and we started chatting right away. As God would have it, today we're husband and wife. God is still in the business of doing extraordinary things in extraordinary ways"

Nigerians celebrate with the couple

Nguma Ejike said:

"Congratulations to them both and may their union be blessed with everything good that comes with good marriage."

Johnson J. Olatunde said:

"Congratulations to them both. May God sustain their union."

Mayor Etim said:

"Glad to be a part of this history.

"To God be the glory."

Joy Itohowo Utang said:

"Congratulations to you both.

"Ur home is divinely blessed."

Austine Igoche Ochigbo said:

"Congratulations to them, wife them a fruitful and a happy home. God bless your marriage..."

Eno Jimmy said:

"Congratulations.I'm so happy for you both.. May God bless your union."

Peter Clement Gawan said:

"On this note am convinced that true love exist.

"Congratulations to them."

Gladys Peters said:

"Congratulations to you both. May God bless your union with His Goodness in Jesus Mighty Name Amen."

