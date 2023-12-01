A lady, who hails from Imo state, has celebrated her wedding to an oyinbo man which was held online

The excited lady shared pictures from the occasion as she offered a 'vote of thanks' and spoke on the experience

Many social media users felicitated with the newest wife in town and her white lover with nice thoughts

An Imo lady has tied the knot with her white lover in a traditional wedding that was organised via an online meeting app.

The new wife, Ogoo Ezeani, posted the development on Facebook with pictures of herself and her oyinbo lover.

She had her traditional wedding online. Photo Credit: Ogoo Ezeani

Ogoo praised God for making it successful, adding that online wedding is sweet.

She went on to share a clip from the wedding which showed how people connected to join in their marriage.

Ogoo wrote:

"Ezeani Approved!! Umuezeonyima Approved!!! Imo state Approved!!! Igbo Approved!!! Nigerian Approved!!! African Approved!!!! ✍✊‍⚖️

"Thank God it was a successful tradition wedding ❤️‍❤️.

"Online wedding sweet small .

"Thank you my Umunna, Umuada , Alutaradi, my immediate and extended family and friends ."

People celebrate the couple

Anthonia Onyenweonwuo said:

"Congratulations dear your home is blessed."

Freda Emma Machoko said:

"Congratulationssweetheart….may you enjoy every bit of your marriage life. Wish you lasting happiness."

Dorcas Udoka said:

"My baby girl is out of the market... May God Almighty bless your home and grant you blessings upon blessings."

Azubuike Nwaogu said:

"Congratulations beautiful sister, may your home be blessed."

Nkemjika Vivian Emere said:

"Congratulations to you both. Bliss all the days of your life."

Jen Rifat said:

"OMG!!!

"Congratulations dear friend."

Dickson Icon said:

"Congratulations Ogooo international."

Okudo Jennifer said:

"Big congratulations Nneoma.. God bless ur new home dear.. Amen ."

DeveDelight Aaseer Atsaga said:

"Congratulations May God bless your home."

Source: Legit.ng