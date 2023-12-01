An agbo seller has celebrated on social media after she finally travelled to Abuja using an aeroplane

According to the married woman, it was her husband who provided her the needed support when she got afraid at take-off

She also spoke with Legit.ng about the experience as a first-time passenger and how much the airline charged

Eniola Fagbemi, a herbs seller, has excitedly celebrated travelling by air for the first time at 25.

In a viral Facebook post on Friday, December 1, the lady, planning an agbo cooking marathon, said it was sweet but scary.

Eniola Fagbemi celebrated flying by air for the first time. Photo Credit: Eniola Fagbemi Sisialagbo

Source: Facebook

She credited her husband for calming her during take-off. In her words:

"...My flight experience was sweet, but I was afraid when we are about to take off, it was my husband that kept on assuring me to be calm

"We boarded Air peace, and I love their Service, they even gave us Snacks, biscuits, chocolate and drinks on the flight."

Eniola shares her candid experience with Legit.ng

Eniola, who hails from Oyo, shared pictures as she arrived at her destination. In a chat with Legit.ng, the 25-year-old revealed it cost her N140k to fly from Ibadan to Abuja.

She added that it was a sweet experience. In her words:

"I paid N140k. The flight experience was sweet. They gave me snacks, biscuits and drinks. The sky was blue."

People celebrated with Eniola Fagbemi

Ogunwa Oluwaseunfunmi Lamina said:

"I also had the experience on Sunday.

"It was a beautiful sight."

Ubaidat Modupe Tahir said:

"Wow beautiful more blessings to you and your family."

Okpara N-k Faith said:

"Congratulations sisi keep flying You're a beautiful story indeed."

Abdul Raheem Azeezat said:

"Waooo congratulations sis one day I will also share my first experience too by God grace."

Muhammed-Jamiu Gbenga Salako said:

"Ibadan pipu oya gather here.... Hahahahahaha.... It's a wonderful and awesome experience."

Onyekwelu Amarachi Jacinta said:

"The headache no bey here.

"That was because it is your first experience.

"Enjoy..."

Mazi Jude Pondis said:

"Awwwwwn the day I’ll enter aeroplane ehn I’ll share the testimony. Sisi onyenkem❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Young man celebrates finally entering aeroplane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth, Chuwkuma, had celebrated entering an aeroplane.

In a tweet that screamed excitement, Chukwuma shared photos from the trip; one showing the aeroplane's right wing while in the air and another which appeared to have been taken when he arrived at his destination.

Amplifying the reason for his celebration, Chukwuma said boarding a flight may be normal for some persons, but to him and many others who grew up in slums, it meant a great deal.

Source: Legit.ng