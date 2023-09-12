A Nigerian man and his fiance performed their marriage introduction via Zoom as they are based abroad

The man, Temitayo Ayantayo MD, posted photos of their introduction as he was seen in a room with his fiancee

Temitayo said the family of his wife and his own family reached an agreement, and they are ready to proceed with the marriage

A Nigerian man and his fiancee have performed their marriage introduction rites via Zoom.

The young man, Temitayo Ayantayo MD, said both families have consented to the union after the introduction.

The marriage introduction was held via Zoom call. Photo credit: Twitter/temisrael007.

Source: Twitter

In a tweet, Temitayo posted photos of himself and his fiancee, indicating that both are based abroad.

They were seen dressed traditionally, holding hands and taking photographs to celebrate the moment.

The photos went viral and attracted congratulatory remarks from Nigerians on the platform.

Temitayo wrote:

"Verbal agreement reached. We had our introduction via Zoom today."

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react to introduction performed via Zoom

@Capt_SmithA asked:

"Has she passed medical? And how many years' contract did she sign."

@MensahEstherOmo commented:

"Congratulations uncle more blessings."

@thenotorious10k said:

"HERE WE GO in the next couple of days."

@addel_cares commented:

"Congratulations, may God bless your union and keep you guys together for life."

@CaseTeacher said:

"Love is a beautiful thing. Congratulations."

@NomeEminent commented:

"See how I'm smiling like it was mine. Love the fact that your both parents understood the time and age we're in and agreed not to stress you by demanding that you be physically present for the intro, it shows how much love they have for you both. Congratulations to you both."

@Samjuwon19 said:

"Introduction via Zoom. This generation don start again oo."

@blessedme_ said:

"Verbal agreements reached between both clubs. Medicals and contract details are to be finalised."

@_hekhenne commented:

"Congratulations Tayo! Your home is blessed. This shall be your introduction to many more accomplishments! Cheers!"

Source: Legit.ng