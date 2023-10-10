A Korean groom dancing to Asake's Omo Ope on his wedding day has got many praising him online

The man made accurate gestures as he vibed along to the song while dressed in a regal agbada and a cap

Many TikTokers said that his dance made them smile, and he must have rehearsed his moves for days

A Korean man who married a Yoruba lady entertained many people on his wedding day as he made a cute entrance with his family and friends.

His groomsmen were all dressed in agbada outfits as they danced to Asake's Omo Ope.

The groom danced to Asake's Omo Ope. Photo source: @teamdfams

Korean groom steals show at wedding

The groom was full of joy as he made some cool moves using his hands and legs.

People who saw how the groom tried to dance like a Nigerian said he must have put in days of rehearsal into his performance.

He mouthed some of the lyrics as Omo Ope filled the reception hall. His swag and energy were unmatched. Dollars were all over him as he danced.

His video was shared by @teamdfams.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

OLA said:

"Only God knows how many days he did practice before the wedding day."

Your girlfriend said:

"Awwwnn who marry lee min hoo."

maryanneyusuf said:

"Am I the only one smiling while watching this."

Agatya said:

"He actually ateee."

osasonayemi said:

"Welcome home Adebowale."

Bintajm colley said:

"This is so wonderful."

Sophie_face_’n’_spa said:

"My head con dey swell. I’m happy for the woman behind this happy marriage life."

Michellentee said:

"Abeg make una dey share update I need Korea husband too o."

<cookie_monstar said:

"See as I dey shine teeth inside darkness."

Reineer Velasquez said:

"The in-laws at the back see money."

Actress Diamond1 said:

"Una don start again oo who go marry my crush now."

IAMSPOTLESS said:

"This guy know lyrics pass me."

Adepeju said:

"Be like na Omo ope be the groom fav music....see vibes na."

Nigerian lady who married a foreigner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who married a Chinese man in Lagos state shared a video celebrating her beautiful new home.

The cute couple was seen in front of the marriage registry in the Ikoyi area of the state. While the man wore a suit, the lady (@atokeade049) wore a white gown.

