Skales has shared CCTV footage and video from his neighbours to prove that the EFCC invaded his home

This comes after the EFCC, in a recent statement, denied allegations made against them by the singer

The footage Skale shared has since sparked reactions on social media as netizens continue to drag the anti-graft body

Popular singer John Njeng-Ngeng, aka Skales, has continued to drag the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for invading his home in the early hours of Tuesday.

Legit.ng recall reporting that the EFCC denied allegations made by the singer that its operatives invaded his home; however, Skales, in recent tweets, has shared CCTV footage and videos from his neighbours, showing the moment his home was raided.

Skales shares CCTV footage has proof the EFCC invaded his home. Credit: @skales/ Twitter: @efcc

Sharing the CCTV footage, Skales wrote:

"Imagine these people pulling up like this to a room where my 6month old and my daughter were sleeping,"

See another video from Skales neighbours below:

Nigerians react as Skales shares video

Many took to the comment section to express displeasure at the EFCC's action. See some of the reactions below:

TheOgbeniOpa:

"And someone somewhere is saying people should not Japa from this Zoo we call a country?"

Mussprince_seal:

"Routine check at 3am. What a Country."

@_MzJayde:

"So scary , thank God you have evidence."

oyinTGSPE:

"Just because u spoke out positively now they stylishly send EFcCC to stressš u … we all know their game."

eniadegoldie:

"No wonder why they always feel like god! May you all be exposed."

Skypond_:

"Buy 2 big dogs, always leave your lights off. Everyone would be wary of your compound."

SoundyExchange:

"EFCC is misbehaving and at the same time FRSC is asking for guns, in this same Nigeria. Nawa."

