A man and his bride were gifted an empty jerrycan as a wedding gift, and the moment was caught in a viral video

In the video, a wedding guest approached the couple and presented the yellow jerrycan, leaving everyone surprised

The bride and her groom accepted it quietly, but the video has stirred reactions after it was posted on TikTok

A wedding guest presented an unusual gift at a wedding ceremony, and the video went viral on TikTok.

In the short clip, the wedding guest approached the bride and groom with only an empty yellow jerrycan in his hands.

The bride and the groom were gifted an empty jerrycan. Photo credit: TikTok/@fidoman87.

Source: TikTok

The lady and her man received the empty jerrycan silently, but the bride appeared surprised at the gift.

The wedding guest presented the gift and left, allowing others at the event also to take their turn to shower the new couple with gifts.

Empty jerrycan present as a wedding gift

The bride and the groom could be seen dancing after the gift presentation.

Some TikTok users said they were surprised to have seen such a gift. Many are also asking if the wedding guest really went to the wedding with an empty jerrycan as a gift. The video was posted by @fidoman87.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as wedding guests gift man and wife an empty jerrycan

@valenciaborman said:

"Empty paraffin container. Even the bride is so surprised."

@mishsherry commented:

"Is this for real?"

