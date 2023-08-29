A viral video shows the moment a man and his bride engaged each other in a romantic kiss during their wedding

In the video, the man was left with a lot of makeup on his face and lips after the kissing session

Weddinggoers laughed out loud after the man disengaged from the kiss and lifted up his face towards the audience

A wedding video shows a man engaging in a romantic kissing session with his bride.

But at the end of the kiss, the man's lips and face were painted with plenty of makeup.

The man had his lips painted with makeup after kissing his wife. Photo credit: Twitter/@yabadeyment.

Source: Twitter

In the video, the man was deeply engrossed in the kiss with his wife but did not know that her makeup would rub off on him.

When he disengaged from his wife and lifted his face, wedding guests roared in laughter after seeing what the makeup did to his face and lips.

Wedding video shows man's face and lips painted with wife's makeup

The man took it gently as he only reacted with a smile. His upper and lower lips had the same colour as his wife's makeup.

Also, his forehead took the makeup too, as it has a brownish colour as if it was a deliberate mark.

The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @yabadeyment.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react to video of a lady kssing her husband during their wedding

@YawMensah_ said:

"The man turns joker."

@auntypeepee said:

"Is that even how to kiss? Na wa o."

@EruditeArc commented:

"I need to download this video."

@Max_J619 said:

"5 million naira makeup."

Video shows when a lady wiped all her makeup and removed her wig

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a confident lady removed all her makeup and presented herself naturally in a TikTok video.

The lady also removed her wig in the video and showed her followers what she truly looks like.

The lady was wearing artificial teeth, a beautiful wig, long eyelashes, and colourful makeup.

She said she lost a few teeth in an accident, so she started wearing artificials to cover the gap created.

Source: Legit.ng