Nigerian Bride Chooses the Wrong Man, Feels Beard of Men, Removes Blindfold to See Her Error in Video
- A hilarious TikTok video showed a Nigerian bride’s failed attempt to identify her groom by feeling the beards of different men at her wedding
- The bride was blindfolded and asked to find her husband among several guests, but she ended up choosing the wrong person
- The bride had pointed to someone else’s beard, and when she realised her mistake, she was shocked and embarrassed
A funny video on TikTok captured the moment a Nigerian bride failed miserably to recognise her groom by touching the facial hair of various men at her nuptial ceremony.
The bride, wearing a beautiful dress and a blindfold, was challenged to find her husband among a crowd of guests by feeling their beards.
However, she had no clue that her MC played a mischievous trick on her by lining up men with beards just like her husband.
Nigerian bride chooses wrong man in game
When she confidently picked the wrong person as her groom, she was stunned and mortified to see her blunder.
She covered her head with her hand and expressed her embarrassment while the groom and the guests burst and smiled sheepishly.
The video has attracted thousands of views and comments on social media, with many people finding it amusing and endearing.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the claims in this report.
Find some of the comments on the video below:
Mommy's daughter reacted:
"They shouldn't try this with me on my wedding day."
Kelvin Sena:
"I will be your emcee and I will try it."
Godsfirstlove:
"The husband should have told her something."
Realw.pencil:
"It could have been easy to find her husband if she knows the perfume he is Using."
