A Nigerian man attended a wedding reception with a Ghana Must Go Bag stuffed with N10 and N5 notes only

The man, Chulo Ways, was helped to carry the money to the wedding by two men who looked like security guards

Chulo used the money to spray on the couple, but some people who have seen the video on TikTok say the money was not up to N50k

A Nigerian man stormed a wedding reception with a Ghana Must Go Bag filled with N10 and N5 notes.

The man, Chulo Ways, was at the wedding reception with two security men who helped him to carry the bag of money.

Chulo Ways is known for his flamboyant display of lower denominations of the Naira. Photo credit: TikTok/@chulo_wayz.

Chulo Ways, also known as Odogwu Ten Five, is known for his flamboyant display of lower denominations of the Naira.

When he entered the wedding, the bag was unzipped, and he started picking money from it to spray the couple who were dancing.

Man attends wedding with Ghana Must Go Bag full of N10 and N5 notes

The MC at the occasion repeatedly hailed Chulo Ways as he continuously dolled out the N10 and N5 notes.

Some TikTok users have argued that the entire money in the Ghana Must Go Bag may not be up to N50k.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man storms wedding with bag full of N10 and N5 notes

@pluto said:

"No be everybody normal for this country."

@Damsel Lizzy commented:

"Maybe nah the bride's ex."

@khriztoph said:

"The whole money no reach 50k."

@Mimi said:

"So nobody notice say na the money him use sow cloth wear self."

@user5622954952856 said:

"I'm sure that's her ex."

@oluomachindubuisi said:

"Na only me and my family normal for this country."

@Linfroshgold said:

"The wife just dey look say who be this man."

@Ella said:

"All the money no reach N20k."

@I’amWinner said:

"This one na stress to whoever will count the money."

@etuwejuliet@chi said:

"The bride dey vex o."

