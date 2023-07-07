An embarrassing drama ensued at a wedding as a couple tried to share a romantic moment before the guests

The bride appeared to sit slightly on the groom's lap and was about to kiss him on the lip when the food in her hand poured on him

Mixed reactions trailed the wedding scene as many netizens were left in stitches, with many blaming her village people

A trending video has shown the moment a bride messed up the groom's attire at their wedding after a failed romantic gesture attempt.

In the clip, the bride sat on the man's lap and attempted to plant a kiss on his lip when she mistakenly poured the contents of the plate in her hand on him.

She dropped the plate of edibles on him. Photo Credit: @akechiogala0

Source: TikTok

The mishap immediately interfered with their loved-up moment as the couple stared embarrassingly at each other.

Their embarrassing stares were followed up with a burst of unexplainable laughter. The clip amassed over 262k views at the time of making this report.

Netizens were in stitches and blamed the lady's village people for the accident.

Watch the video below:

People react to the wedding mishap

wanlek James said:

"Help me to play party scattered lol."

Abdkey00 said:

"Bro got advice problem."

user8114503601124 said:

"Village people chie sorry."

TikTok said:

"The MC need to be arrested ASAP."

adeola730 said:

"May ur village people calm down now."

iammewalker said:

"The man ex dey around. nothing wey una fit tell me."

hikers said:

"No be because una wan copy oyibo people kiss kiss see now how you turn yourself and your hubby to bro and sis Bernard."

@JamesSanctify said:

"Bombastic side eyes.

"Lucky u it happened in public."

Yusbasee said:

"May your village no locate on your wedding day."

NajibFuseini said:

"Husby Dey laugh by force how he go do am."

Groom refuses palm wine from bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom had refused palm wine from his bride at their traditional wedding.

The moment caught on camera by a lady showed the groom pouring the palm wine on the ground after his bride handed it to him.

He then got up and proceeded forward with his bride, who seemed not to mind his action of not drinking the palm wine. The lady, who shared the clip, wondered why the groom refused to drink the palm wine as the wedding custom demanded.

Source: Legit.ng