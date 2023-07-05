A video of a man spraying bundles of N20 notes on a woman who knelt next to him has gone viral on TikTok

A video that captured a man spraying bundles of N20 notes on a grateful woman who knelt beside him has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The man looked like he was generously expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the wife who was carrying a cute baby on her back and splurged more cash on her.

Wife appears happy by the gesture. Photo credit: @garebillion

Source: TikTok

Man sprays bundles of N20 notes on wife

The woman was over the moon with the kind gesture that she warmly embraced the man who continued to make it rain money on her.

Many social media users who watched the video found it funny and indicated that they thought it was dollar notes.

As of publishing the reports, the video has gathered thousands of likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the man and his wife below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions of the man spraying bundles of N20 notes on wife below:

@Davidportal reacted:

"Who else first thinks say na dollar."

@Teemah said:

"Nah hin way spend naira go spend thousand, at least he give what he have,y some dnt care about their wife,. enjoy."

@perrywhite wrote:

"Atlist he tried try to appreciate no matter how little."

@sherrywhite commented:

"If he get more he will do, more."

@user4748848584 also commented:

"All fingers are not equal at list they're happy."

@Lolarealboss001:

"Surprise no pass this one ,let the poor breathe abeg."

@Sugarplum:

"Smiles if he get more he will do better."

Young Nigerian man "scatters" party with his wealth, sprays new N100 notes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by @india_ambassador has shown the moment a young Nigerian man held a bundle of N100 notes and kept spraying them in front of a friend.

In the TikTok clip, some ladies were seen standing beside him as he sprayed the money. They were holding more bundles of naira notes for his use.

Many people gathered to watch what the rich young man was doing. In another clip, the same man sprayed his mother.

Source: Legit.ng