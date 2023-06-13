A video that showed two women dancing on the day one of them got married to the same man has gone viral on TikTok

The woman who was married first looked very happy and did not care that she had to share her husband

Some people said that the first woman was dancing to tell the second woman that the husband would marry another woman after her, no matter how much she tried to be his final wife

A viral video has captured the unusual wedding celebration of two women who married the same man seen dancing at the event.

The TikTok video showed the women dancing joyfully on the day one of them tied the knot with their shared husband.

First wife dances and shakes waist with second wife at wedding

Source: TikTok

Body language of first wife

The first wife, who was already married to the man, seemed to be very happy and did not mind that she had to share her husband with another woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some viewers commented that the first wife was dancing to mock the second wife, implying that the husband would soon marry another woman after her, regardless of how hard she tried to be his final wife.

Others praised the women for being mature and respectful of each other’s choices.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Bossbaby reacted:

"First wife is happy is not a gud sign."

@MisreneNel said:

"I fear the first wife oo the way she happy now."

@Rahina wrote:

"She means u don't know what you are getting ur self."

@SarahAddo commented:

"The first wife action is just telling the second wife that I was just like you even till now so you too be ready for third wife."

@Panda_Jay also commented:

"First wife just notifying her de sheege ahead of her."

@NanaAbynaayankson:

"The first wife actions when going to sit."

Find the video below:

The status of polygamy across the world

Polygamy is illegal in many countries, including the United States, China, Australia, and most of Europe. However, it is still allowed or tolerated in some parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Impact across gender

Polygamy can have various impacts on the individuals and families involved.

Some people may choose polygamy for economic, social, or emotional reasons.

Others may be forced into polygamy by tradition, pressure, or coercion. Polygamy is a controversial and complex topic that raises many questions about marriage, family, and society.

The TikTok video that showed two women dancing on their wedding day to the same man was a glimpse into a different way of life that many people may not understand or accept.

57-year-old Nigerian man says he needs a second wife, shares conditions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 57-year-old man who hails from Kaduna state is seeking to marry a second wife.

A Muslim matchmaking platform that made the man's appeal public on Twitter revealed that he is a public servant with a master's degree, AA genotype, and O+ blood group.

For a second wife, the man needs a lady who is not fat or skinny and is between the ages of 25 to 35.

Source: Legit.ng