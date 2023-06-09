A Nigerian lady, Hazel Ajuamiwe, has called out her ex-husband whom she claimed was ashamed of her

The divorcee said the seven months of her marriage with the unidentified man felt like seven years of torture

Hazel's lengthy post on Facebook sparked mixed reactions as many people showed solidarity with her

A Nigerian lady whose marriage lasted seven months has dragged her ex-husband on Facebook over his many sins during the course of the union.

The divorcee, Hazel Ajuamiwe, who hails from Umuahia, shared one of her wedding pictures which she claimed her ex-husband never wanted to post.

Hazel called out her husband. Photo Credit: Hazel Ajuamiwe

Source: Facebook

Hazel, who claims IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is her second cousin, said her ex was ashamed of her and cited several instances during their marriage.

In a lengthy Facebook post, she said the seven months of their marriage felt like years of torture. She added that her ex-husband often compared her to his ex-girlfriends and never complimented her looks.

Her post read in part:

"The next time a random stranger told me I was beautiful; I was shocked to hear it. I had forgotten that I was beautiful because I was constantly belittled and demeaned by the one person who should have been praising me.

"It has been one joy ride finding my way back to myself…and right now my voice is stronger than ever.

"7 months of marriage that felt like 7 years of torture…"

Hazel Ajuamiwe's post causes an uproar

Mbemsi Emmanuel said:

"I’m kind of curious, how did you guys meet? Were there red flags before you got married? I think this will help some of us singles to know what to look out for before saying yes."

Fatty Newton said:

"Speak! Let your voice be heard! Many others can benefit from your courage and strength to get up from a table that no longer served you. I applaud you!"

Eric Uchenna Chimara said:

"You're really brave. Leaving so early means you're a helluva strong-willed fellow.

"The best will come your way. Someone who will appreciate your worth will definitely come your way, and you will wonder if this is heaven or earth you're living in."

FunkMaster DeejaySteeno said:

"I was supposed to DJ your traditional marriage, I remember. Kai? People are mean. Like W.TF? You need to stay strong. Marriage now is scary."

Priscilla W. Kadima said:

"I was almost in this shoe... But God helped me out even before it led to marriage.

"May God open the eyes of most ladies cos most times we are clouded by "love and where will I start from syndrome and low self esteem"...

"It's well."

