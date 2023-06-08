An expectant mum has tearfully announced that her husband has left her after two years of being married

She said that they have been together for a decade and stated that she can only lean on God at this time

Social media users expressed shock over her announcement as many tried to find out what may have caused it

A pregnant lady, Latisha Nicole, has revealed on TikTok that her husband of two years has dumped her.

In a viral video, the mother of two was seen wiping tears from her eyes as she gave more details about her dilemma.

According to Nicole, she and her husband have been together for 10 years and she is also expecting his third child.

Their marriage produced two children. The distraught woman added that she can only lean on God and will do so more than ever at this period.

"Your husband left you after 10 years of being together & only two years of marriage while you're pregnant with his third child and all you can do is lean on God more than ever in this season," wording in her video reads.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Latisha Nicole's video

user5655393340263 said:

"Yes he will be back don’t crack.. this is something spiritual an attack on your marriage, pray for him and build yourself up in due time spring forward."

Alicia Calliste426 said:

"Stay strong dear everything happens for reason God is with you and ur kids he left that's matters rite now."

yesIknow said:

"Waiting 8 years and 2 kids to get marriedhow many times and ways he gotta tell you he don't want you like that."

Ranymo_muzik said:

"Better he leave now that to waste 10 more years of your life. Don't fold, don't give up, stay strong especially for the children and yourself."

Nicole said:

"Everything will eventually be ok but u have to promise yourself to never be back with him let him be a dad to the baby but deny his access to you."

Ceta said:

"I’ve been there. Focus on getting through the next year. Then make plan. Pregnancy will have you on pause for a bit."

lisajordan453 said:

"U stay strong d Almighty 1 got u he will not leave u he's not a man .Trust and believe also speak it in d atmosphere I will b OK in Jesus name .Amen."

